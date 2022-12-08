Theta Network, Big Eyes, And EOS Could Experience Shocking Price Pumps In 2023

According to experts, the anticipated new year will be filled with unexpected events. As usual, there will be gainers, losers, top gainers, and even top losers. Where you fall depends on the crypto assets in your portfolio and how well-prepared you are for the coming year.
Preparation involves researching crypto assets that may likely have an excellent run in the coming year and staying updated about price predictions, to make the best purchase decision. Theta Network (Theta), Big Eyes (BIG), and EOS (EOS) are crypto assets predicted to likely experience shocking price pumps in the coming year, and you should keep a close watch on them.
Theta Network (THETA)
Theta Network leverages blockchain technology to integrate the features of the web3 space into the booming media and entertainment industry. The network focuses on media, video, and entertainment and has increased blockchain and web3 adoption through these sectors.
Theta Network enables users to earn from their content without needing third-party or sharing ownership rights. You can equally share storage spaces and bandwidths on the platform with other users and earn rewards. Theta Network is a low-cost video-sharing, streaming, and storing platform, and every activity on the network is backed by its native token, THETA.
The increased adoption of the web3 video platform has increased THETA's prominence and market value over time. The crypto asset hit a new high in market price during the 2021 bear rally and would hope to experience a similar surge in the coming year after its severe price dump this year. THETA has what it takes to achieve this, and you should consider purchasing the token at its present low price.
EOS (EOS) The Opened Sourced Network
The EOS network is open-sourced, and it is regarded as a highly scalable and programmable decentralized blockchain that provides users great flexibility, security, and functionality. The community-centered platform leveraged its community strength alongside top-notch technology to ensure constant growth and development while providing needed functions for users.
The user-friendly platform provides needed tools, resources, and support builders may need to develop unique projects that could be impossible to build on other platforms. Users leverage its native token, EOS, to complete all activities. EOS doesn't boast a full-blown prominence, but the crypto asset's adoption has been impressive. It could be a bargain in the future at its current less than $2 market price, making it worthy of consideration.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin
The Big Eyes Coin's presale started some months back, and it has progressed productively since then. The developers understood the need for a meme coin that users could benefit from beyond fun and made Big Eyes the ultimate answer to the need. Big Eyes has the conventional meme features and additional utilities in booming crypto spaces which makes it a great project to adopt.
The crypto asset's high adoption potential increases its possibility of gaining market success when it launches into the coin market properly. Being a new cryptocurrency, enthusiasts believe Big Eyes (BIG) is a less risky purchase with higher profit potential. Many believe the token could be the one to rival the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), as it hopes to gain prominence as a top meme coin.
The Big Eyes blockchain ecosystem will function on the Ethereum network. It will boast beneficial features that facilitate easy accessibility and increase adoption of DeFi and efficient usage of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Big Eyes is community-focused, and the project developers are dedicated to ensuring the active development of the community through incentive mechanisms that can ensure optimum commitment and participation.
The meme coin is rounding up presale as it prepares to enter the crypto market space fully. It is billed for a post-launch surge, and you could benefit if you join the presale now.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.