Thina Momin, Managing director of YOOGHEE dairy, states good cattle breeds is buffalo milk

January 25: YOOGHEE dairy, a leading dairy manufacturing company of Uttar Pradesh, introduces a delicious ghee 'YOOGHEE'. The brand has recently launched its YOOGHEE dairy online Mart app that can be downloaded from the Google play store and apple store. YOOGHEE dairy delivers premium quality dairy products like Milk, Ghee, Curd, Khoya, Chaap, Peas, paneer & many more Items of the YOOGHEE dairy.
Thina Momin, Managing Director, YOOGHEE Dairy, said, "When it comes to good cattle breeds, then buffalo milk is always on the top. It is the initial option of livestock producers in India. Today we will explain how YOOGHEE dairy produces milk and get the most benefits. To improve dairy production, the right choice or preference of cattle breed is very important, and when it comes to the best creamy milk, then people prefer. It is becoming the first choice of livestock farmers.
She said there are a total of 3 cattle is the cow, buffalo, and gir; as compared to the other 2 breeds buffalo milk, is very much creamier tasty, and healthy. YOOGHEE dairy has 700 buffalos they produce 20 litres of milk from each buffalo on daily basis. Our milk production happens in organic and natural ways without injection or medicine. We don’t produce more milk through injection or medicine. The company also ensures all the dairy products can be consumed from the kids and old age. The key in the production of organic milk is the way the buffalo are fed and nurtured. YOOGHEE farms produce organic milk by the use of technology enabling the use of automatic milking machines, systems to observe buffalo health, etc. The animals are nourished in a clean, stress-free atmosphere and undergo routine veterinary check-ups. The milk is untouched by the human hand and chilled, straight from the farm until it reaches the customer’s doorstep.
Thina added, there are no injections and inappropriate ways that we practice for milk production. We produce 1400 litres from overall buffalos per daily basis that is 4 lac 20 thousand litres divide 14 states in India. We supply a minimum of 30 thousand litres daily product stock to every state. We don't pressure animals to pull out more milk. However, buffalos have a capacity to produce at least 30 to 35 litres per day but we only take out 20 litres because the milk we get is creamier. Cow and gir milk have a lower amount of fat as compared to buffalo milk. This is why buffalo milk is thicker than cow milk. Cow milk has 3-4 percent of fat, while buffalo milk has about 7-8 percent. Buffalo milk is rich, so it takes time to digest and keeps you fuller for a longer period. Buffalo milk can be preserved for a longer period as compared to cow milk. This is because buffalo milk has a high peroxidase activity, which is a kind of enzyme.
Uttar Pradesh-based brand YOOGHEE dairy produces premium quality dairy products that are creamy and delicious. The brand offers natural and organic products.
