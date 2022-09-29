Think your crypto is safe? Sham Google Translate Virus May Effect Your Computer That’s Holding Supontis, Avalanche and Solana Tokens Amidst 10% Presale Bonus

A malware with Turkish origins, Nitrokod, infected a hundred thousand personal computers worldwide. Check Point Research, a cybersecurity firm, established the malware application which masquerades as popular desktop applications…Nitrokod has been operating this way since 2019.
The application can look like “Google Translate”, or even ‘Microsoft Translate’, but is far from that. Upon its installation on your desktop, the malware executes multiple infections concluding with crypto mining malware. The software installs itself and then executes a month later, this helps it escape detection.
Cryptocurrency is undergoing hacks because of its popular rise, this doesn’t mean you can no longer engage in purchasing tokens and protecting them better. This article will look at Supontis Token (PON), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL); crypto so enticing to people that malware attack attempts are bound to happen to them in the future.
Supontis Token (PON)-bridge network
What are PON’s?
The PON, also called Supontis Token (PON), is the native cryptocurrency of the Supontis (PON) network. It’s a utility token of type BEP-20 and is created in the BNB Smart Chain (BNB). Supontis (PON) is the blockchain housing the native Supontis Token (PON), it’s a bridge platform and is also made in the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). With Supontis (PON), users can perform cross-chain asset transfers between Fantom (FTM), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX) and the Binance chain (BNB).
The DAO
Supontis Token (PON) is governed by its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), through which users participate in its governance and voting. This requires you to have the native Supontis Token (PON), however, users can submit proposals for a vote as long as they have and hold a sufficient number of tokens.
Staking with Supontis
Supontis Tokens (PON) can be staked through the locking of tokens in some blockchains. A pledge is made on those tokens to issue wrapped tokens in different blockchains. Some of the locked liquidity is put into low-risk protocols income from which Supontis Token (PON) receives its income. To increase the percentage amount of Supontis Tokens (PON) you can earn, simply increase the number of tokens you stake.
Affordable and speedy transactions
The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) allows Supontis Tokens (PON) to validate transactions on the chain at record speeds and minimum costs. This helps Supontis (PON) obtain cheap transaction costs, unlike other blockchains. The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) performs at a rate of approximately 160 transactions per second (TPS), this gives Supontis Token (PON) tremendous speed as it simultaneously performs transactions.
And since the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was made to be more programmable than the traditional smart contract blockchain, 3 blocks are created per second through the Proof-of-stake Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism. This mechanism also helps Supontis Token (PON) reach consensus and secure its network.
Security of the BSC
Supontis (PON) is a secure network, not just because of its unique framework but because of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) framework behind it. Supontis (PON) can then effectively secure its users’ assets with ease.
Should I buy Supontis (PON) tokens?
Cryptocurrency can be a volatile investment which means proper research of the market needs to be done beforehand. That aside, Supontis Tokens (PON) are now being sold in presale and this is a chance you wouldn’t want to miss! In addition to the low rates they’re being sold at – a token costs $0.0056 - you stand to receive bonuses in the form of Supontis Tokens (PON) too.
The first purchase in the presale stage rewards you a 10% bonus whereas a second presale purchase rewards you another 30% bonus! These bonuses stack and are almost too good to be true for crypto like Supontis Token (PON).
How many PONs are there?
10 billion Supontis Tokens (PON) exist of which 25% are for presale, 20% for the community fund, 15% each for the initial DEXs offering (IDO) and marketing, and lastly 10% each for the founding team and reserve capital.
Avalanche (AVAX)- chain maker
A brief introduction
Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer-1 blockchain platform created to address decentralization, security and scalability problems in cryptocurrency. Ethereum (ETH) has its limits and Avalanche (AVAX) is an alternative to it. Avalanche (AVAX) uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to achieve consensus in the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem.
Avalanche tokens (AVAX) are native to the Avalanche platform (AVAX), they’re Avalanche’s (AVAX) powerhouse and they facilitate transactions in the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem. Avalanche Tokens (AVAX) are used for dishing out system rewards, and governance roles; they also facilitate transactions via fees.
Ethereum’s competitor
The Ethereum (ETH) chain has frightened some of its users with its high gas fees and excessive traffic, this is where Avalanche (AVAX) comes in. Avalanche (AVAX) has understood that the number of people in the Ethereum (ETH) network can slow things down for it, and it has taken note. Simply put, users can have Avalanche (AVAX) as an alternative to Ethereum (ETH).
Avalanche (AVAX) focuses on fixing some Ethereum (ETH) issues by providing cheaper transaction fees ranging in cents. Also, Avalanche tokens (AVAX) get burned when the fees are paid by users, this makes the Avalanche token (AVAX) deflationary which can increase its value over time.
Scalability for days
The cryptocurrency trilemma has found many struggling to balance decentralization and scalability. A platform with many users, such as Bitcoin (BTC), generally ends up finding it challenging to achieve consensus on valid transactions quickly. Bitcoin (BTC) is an amazing cryptocurrency, but transactions can take hours to finish in its ecosystem.
Some blockchains attempt to fix this issue through the increase of centralization, permitting only a few nodes to validate their network activity. True, this decreases block confirmation time, but a major pillar in cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) is compromised – and that’s decentralization.
Smear Campaign Allegations
Recently, Avalanche (AVAX) has undergone what its founder, Emin Gün, says are “smear campaign allegations”. These allegations plunged the Avalanche token’s (AVAX) value by 11%. The allegations say that the organization behind Avalanche (AVAX), Ava Labs, has carried out smear campaigns to cut its competitors to size. Emin Gün says these allegations initially formed because the staff of a firm they employed, attempted to impress a business partner on the Ava Labs company he worked for.
Solana (SOL) Capitalizes on History
Also a layer-1
Solana (SOL) is another layer-1 blockchain network like Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH). It was made to process at least 50,000 TPS and is very scalable. It does this using Solana tokens (SOL), the native cryptocurrency that powers it.
It uses a consensus mechanism called proof-of-history (PoH), which lets Solana (SOL) synchronize clocks to achieve consensus with one another.
The Gulf stream and Turbine
The gulf stream protocol of Solana (SOL) helps it with pushing transaction caching and then sending it to the edge of the platform. Its Turbine feature allows it to accurately transmit data to its blockchain nodes. It achieves this by shattering data into smaller packets, which lets Solana (SOL) address the bandwidth problem.
Helium boost
We’re not talking about the gas which can change your voice’s pitch here, Helium (HNT) is a network that employs blockchain technology. Helium (HNT) is a grouping of wireless hotspots acting as an alternative to the hard-wired internet service. It recently decided to move its system- in its entirety- to Solana (SOL).
This is to achieve Solana (SOL) transaction processing speeds and higher uptimes. The migration can also increase interoperability which helps Helium (HNT) more easily connect to Web3. In an interesting turn of events, the native HNT token fell by roughly 15% from the time the Solana (SOL) migration proposal was made.
