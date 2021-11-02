This Diwali Be Ready To Witness the Magic of Talwar Bhai with His New Song "Apsara"

November 02: The prominent rapper and composer Talwar Bhai is back with a bang this Diwali. His new song named Apsara is releasing on 7 November 2021. His two songs have already crossed more than 100K on YouTube. Talwar Bhai, aka Amit Sharma, is all set to set the internet on fire with this new song, whose promotions are going on with great enthusiasm. The singer of the upcoming song of Talwar Bhai is HVR, and the rapping part has been done by him. The music has been given by Harsh-Aviral. And lyrics has been given by Talwar Bhai as well. So get ready to witness his magic again
Talwar Bhai has become an internet sensation with his rap songs. He is not only a rapper but also he gives words to his songs and has composed his songs as well. Recently his Spotify and Apple Music accounts have been verified officially. You can find his songs there and enjoy the beats.
Talwar Bhai, who was born on December 6, 2000, has been rapping since he was in elementary school. In the year 2015, this Jaipur-based rapper made his debut. On July 30, 2015, he released his first rap, Phela rap ( Kabirsingh ). He contributed as a writer for his debut song by composing the first half of it himself, with the second half being written by a hired lyricist. When it comes to educational credentials, Talwar recently completed his bachelor's degree in the year 2021.
According to the media, Talwar Bhai is coming up with dozens of songs till the end of this year. Currently, 7 of his songs have been released on YouTube and other streaming sites so far. The songs named Thari cat chaal, Kohinoor, Ek number, Yaadhai, and many more have been well received by the audience.
Talwar thanks his mother for his success as it wasn't possible without her support and sacrifices. His mother has to bear the cost and expenses of his first song as well. He also mentions his grandfather, as it was him who gifted him an iPod, and Talwar started listening to the music and the bug of music born inside him. He wants to make his mother and family proud with his success.