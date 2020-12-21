This expert says Bitcoin might go to 400K USD ? How should you invest ?

Price interest has been surging on cryptocurrencies in this year. Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says Bitcoin might hit 400K USD this year.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin has seen rapid changes over time in it’s value. Bitcoin also known as BTC is a decentralized cryptocurrency originally described in 2008 through a whitepaper by Satoshi nakamoto (identity unknown) and launched in Jan 2009. Bitcoin is a peer to peer transactions network. It does not need any third party or other network participants.
Bitcoin’s price has had a whirlwind few months. BTC started with 7300 at the start for the year. Went to 3800 USD in March and now is 23000 USD a jump of 6 times in 9 months.
