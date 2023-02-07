This February, Tether and VeChain Cryptos Are Looking To Capitalise On The Current Upward Trend. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin Soon To Drop NFTs

Although we have not entered the bull territory just yet, there is a strong sentiment among institutional and private investors that the market will soon be ready to make a U-turn. On the back of this news, it is safe to assume that this February might mark a pivotal point for many cryptos, foreshadowing the long-anticipated end of the crypto winter.
And while no one can know whether this prediction will come to fruition, at the time of writing, there is a very apparent upward trend with multiple cryptos out here.
Who can ride this February wave and finish on top and who is destined to fail is the question of endurance, perseverance and, of course, a bit of luck. In today's editorial, we will see if Tether and VeChain have what it takes to tame the 'great retreat to the north' and what the announcement of the upcoming NFTs would mean for Big Eyes Coin.
Tether: The Last Stablecoin Standing
From its definition, Tether represents a relatively straightforward idea. It is a stablecoin cryptocurrency, with each token aimed at tracking to be backed by a value equivalent to $1. In such a scenario, assets pegged to the value of national currencies, also known as fiat currencies, are called stablecoins.
Those holding these cryptos could sell other cryptocurrencies for USDT to protect against constant volatility while maintaining the ability to send the asset to personal wallets or storage.
For example, Ethereum, as well as many other blockchains, hosts USDT. While stablecoins earned a bad reputation with the Terra debacle, many analysts believe that 2023, with February in particular, could be the time for the stablecoin cryptos to make le grand comeback.
VeChain: Smart Contracts Capabilities and More
Initially launched in 2018, VeChain is a next-generation blockchain that strives to bring accountability, efficiency and transparency to the crypto flock. What started as a fork of the Ethereum blockchain, VeChain began to focus on enterprise use cases, emphasising the Internet of Things as well as supply chains for secure product lifecycle management. Like Tether, this February might be a breaking point for many cryptos, including VeChain, to rise to their previous glory days.
And while VeChain aims to address the aforementioned issues using various meta-structures, an on-chain governance mechanism, and a unique two-token system, there is still a long way for this project to develop at its full potential. Although we enter the speculative territory, there is a good chance that this project, after the COVID season, will soon get back in the saddle and finally solidify its leading position.
Big Eyes Coin: Arrival Of JPEGs Is Imminent
Big Eyes Coin has been smashing its presale game around the clock in the past year or so. This project managed to amass over $23.5 million in this limited time! However, the absolute cherry on top, which would help to seal the deal and usher Big Eyes Coin into the crypto elite, is the soon-to-be-announced drop of Big Eyes Coin NFTs. If we look at the track record of most successful projects, many had issued JPEGs either to stay relevant, ride a hype wave or appeal to new audiences.
Since Big Eyes is on everyone's mind anyway, dropping NFTs, with so much money in the bank, seems to be the only logical solution. If the upcoming collection manages to exceed the expectations of the crypto flock (like the project did before with presale) and considering that those NFTs would be issued in ETH denomination (the most significant proportion of NFTs in crypto by far), little could stop Big Eyes Coin to reach its desired $50 million presale goal. Stage 10 of presale is selling fast, be sure to give this project a shot.
