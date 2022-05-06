This Gurgaon-based startup help creators to earn 10X their income & reach a wider audience

There was a time when content creation was looked at plainly as an expression of recreation but not anymore. Content Creation has become an omnipotent method of materializing online business ideas, boosting sales and earning money online. Globally, more than 50 million people identify themselves as creators. Access to inexpensive mobile phones and cheap internet has bolstered the next wave of creators looking to monetize their content. These factors collectively form the pillars of monetizing your knowledge & skills in the Creator Economy. A report by Statista suggests that the creator economy market size has surged eightfold in just 5 years, rising from $1.7 billion in 2016 to nearly $14 billion in 2021.
But with that surge in content creators, the biggest hurdle now is the competition on social media that has led to the lowest monetization levels ever seen.
Creators are now looking for new revenue sources that can augment their existing revenue streams. That’s why the next wave of monetization for creators will be from sales of digital products. Several creators have already launched their own online coaching businesses that sell online courses, webinars and subscriptions boosting their earnings many times over. In order to generate a significant revenue out of these means - having your own central hub for the distribution and to get insights about the trends and the response from your audience, a platform of your own is always going to be preferred.
However, several technical challenges exist if one wants to monetize their knowledge from their own academies. From building a fully functional website, enabling courses, marketing and selling, the sheer technical expertise needed to build it all into one ecosystem is staggering.
This is exactly why seasoned entrepreneurs Kinner N Sacchdev and Rakhi Wadhwa, co-founded Knorish, a Gurgaon-based startup that helps content creators, coaches, trainers, experts and businesses reach a wider audience, build new channels for monetization, and exponentially increase their income. The startup eliminates this exact challenge with its no-coding all-in-one platform that allows anyone to launch their online coaching businesses.
“Post pandemic, the demand for online learning has increased manyfold. But people don’t just want to learn online, they want to learn from credible experts, who can offer a complete learning experience. There’s been a significant shift from passive consumption of recorded content to active participation in online courses combined with live online learning workshops and webinars.” Said Kinner N Sacchdev, Co-founder & CEO, Knorish.
With a purely online business, geographical and logistical limitations are eliminated. With an all-in-one platform like Knorish, creators and businesses get to share their knowledge & expertise and monetize their content with their audience across the world.