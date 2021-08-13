This Independence Day, secure your health with Bajaj Finance

Today, only about 500 million Indians (as per the data of the financial year 2020) have a health cover. The number of people covered under individual health insurance plans is also insignificant, approximately 43.2 million.
Usually, in medical emergencies, people tend to use their savings or borrow from family members or friends. But this approach needs to change. With a health insurance plan in place, you can face any unforeseen medical situation confidently. Hence, on this Independence Day, buy a family health insurance plan and get freedom from all financial constraints that block you and your family from getting advanced and comprehensive healthcare. Not just that, in your own way, you can contribute to the health of the new emerging India.
Benefits of family health insurance
Let’s start with a family health insurance plan that covers the entire family under a single plan. You can add your spouse and up to four children to a family health plan, and certain policies allow you to include your parents and in-laws too. The premium of a family floater health insurance plan depends upon the age of the eldest family member.
However, if your parents are above 60 years of age, then it's wise to take a separate cover for them. The medical expenses of seniors are much more compared to that of the youth. So, if they're also part of your family health cover, then the sum insured may exhaust soon. Apart from this, many regular health insurance plans do not cover old age-related ailments.
To ensure you and your family get adequate financial support during critical times, Bajaj Finance Limited has partnered with top health insurance providers who offer benefit rich health insurance plans that meet all your needs.
Here are the benefits offered by Bajaj Finance under the family health insurance plans.
Stay stress-free
In this era of uncertainties, medical emergencies can hit you at any time. With a health insurance cover for the entire family in place, you can stay relaxed. Bajaj Finance offers health insurance plans that provide comprehensive coverage against a range of treatments from modern to traditional methods, hospitalisation expenses, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, daycare procedures, accidental cover, and so on.
Get cashless treatment
If you're covered under a health insurance plan, you can avail of cashless treatment from network hospitals of our partners. Insurers set up contracts with hospitals across the country and create a network for you that allows you to take treatment without having to pay cash directly to them. Your insurer will directly deal with the hospital and settle the bills.
By choosing from a range of health insurance plans offered by Bajaj Finance, you can get access to over 5,000 network hospitals across India and seek quality healthcare without worrying about immediate funds.
Select a hospital of your choice
Though cashless treatment is the most preferred and convenient way, you have the freedom to pick the hospitals of your choice. If you're taking treatment from non-network hospitals, the insurer will reimburse your bills once you submit a claim.
Plan your life goals
A health insurance plan allows you to meet all expenses associated with your healthcare without impacting your savings. Thus, you can do financial planning for many goals of your life like buying a house, education of children, retirement, etc.
Add new family members
The addition of a new member to the family always gives joy. The new member can be your spouse or a newborn. The minimum entry age of several family health insurance plans is 91 days.
To ensure adequate coverage, you can increase the sum insured of the health insurance plan after adding a new member to it.
Avail of additional benefits
You can customise your health insurance with add-ons such as maternity and childbirth benefits, critical ailments etc. But since most add-ons have a waiting period, the sooner you choose your health insurance plan, the better.
Bajaj Finance brings you plans that offer add-on covers like personal accident cover, maternity benefit and coverage for critical illnesses up to 50 diseases.
Get cumulative bonus
If you have a no claim year, then on renewal for the next year, your insurer will reward you with a cumulative bonus. This benefit is either added to your sum assured or given as a rebate when a customer renews health insurance. Although the type of cumulative bonus may differ, the granted benefits on every claim-free year remain the same.
Choose a sum insured as per your needs
The sum insured in a family health insurance policy may differ from policy to policy. While choosing a plan, you must check its premium and benefits. The premium should be proportionate to the benefits, and it should be in your budget so that you won't feel the heat of paying it.
At Bajaj Finance, we weigh all the possibilities and offer health insurance plans that covers all your health needs at an affordable premium.
Also, the premium you pay for the family health insurance plan is eligible for a tax deduction under section 80D of the Income Tax Act.
Health insurance is essential for all in the current era. On this Independence Day, break free from the worries of denting your savings for your medical expenses and make a wise decision by opting a family health insurance plan to give financial assistance to your entire family during medical emergencies.
Secure your health with a comprehensive health insurance plan offered by Bajaj Finance.