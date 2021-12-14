This startup from Goa has positioned itself to be a leader in space saving furniture - Meet Pengu

December 13: With the growing number of the population working/Studying from home and with a shrinking living space in urban India, the need for space-saving or multi-utility furniture has grown since the onset of the pandemic. Pengu was started in 2018 with a mission to be a leader in the Space-saving furniture segment with a limited range of products and now targeting the more significant market across India with the launch of space-saving furniture across various furniture categories. The idea is to build furniture products that are not just space-saving or multi-utility in nature but are also easy to assemble and disassemble.
The allure of affordable, Space-saving, and easy-to-ship furniture looms large in the home design arena. A handful of young companies are trying to develop a new D2C Business Model, but they haven’t successfully disrupted the traditional furniture buying process. Shoppers still haul bulky furniture pieces home from local furniture stores, buy from major offline retailers, and order cheap items from online marketplaces and other bargain sites. Few Startups have completely upended the industry in their respective categories; the furniture industry, however, has been slower to change. Pengu wants to be the one that cracks the code with the furniture category.
"The furniture industry, even the new players aren’t considering what the shift to selling online means. “It isn’t just about making furniture products shippable and easy to assemble; it’s about design, serviceability, disassembly, and practical innovations when it comes to usability. These are factors at the end of the day, will make a difference, and keep customers loyal to and excited about Pengu,” says Manish Patil, founder of Pengu.
Slow-Burn approach. One step at a time.
Instead of trying to continually release new products, Pengu is taking a slow-burn approach. It’s a deliberate move to make sure the products are perfect and customers feel confident about the company and shopping options. There aren’t 100’s of options to choose from; there are just a few. Since its launch in 2018, Pengu has increased its product range from just a handful of products into the home decor segment to more than 20 products across the space-saving furniture category. The company doesn’t have a showroom but sells its products online via its website but still believes that one of the best ways to earn a customer is by getting them to physically see and experience the products. Pengu is planning to open experience centres in Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai & New Delhi.
Designed in Goa | Proudly made in India
Pre-pandemic while most of the brands were dependent on imports when it came to modern and affordable furniture. Pengu, since its launch in 2018 was always focused on in-house manufacturing. The products are entirely designed in-house at a manufacturing facility spread across 7000 sq ft in the state of Goa. Currently, all the raw material is sourced from India; however, around 20% of the material comes from international brands that are based out and manufacturing in India. The company wants to make products entirely in India using eco-friendly materials. The ambitious target is to be a brand that uses innovative green materials for products and packaging and produces zero waste products by the end of the year 2022.
