This vector artist changes life with merely 5k in his pocket

We often consider technical people do not have a creative streak, but Ananth Talam is an exception when it comes to being creative. This digital marketer turned vector artist has created magic with his technical expertise in creating digital portraits for many renowned faces of the industry.
Based out of Vijayawada, Ananth belongs to a middle-class family. His family relocated to Hyderabad when he was a child. The young boy has been working as a freelancer in Digital Marketing since 2012, after completing his Bachelor's in Science from Hyderabad.
Planning to work as a freelancer was a tough decision for him as he didn’t have enough money. Seven years ago his uncle then came to the rescue who supported and lent him rupees 5000 which gave this artist and digital marketer to begin his freelance career with this sum.
While he was browsing one day his life decision changed as he came across a piece of vector art and became enamoured with the techniques used to create it. However, it took Ananth one and a half years to begin practising it, and he did it gradually by learning it on YouTube. With extensive practice, he became proficient in Vector art and perfected the skill.
Drawing inspiration from her mother, a fashion designer, Ananth has been an art aficionado. As a result, he developed a strong interest in vector art and began studying its procedures and techniques. Ananth has established himself as a full-time vector artist and digital marketing expert after turning a hobby into a passion.
Talking about his work, Ananth says, “ In order for my images to appear realistic, I use a lot of detail. After completing a task, it is easy to become fatigued. However, after completing the work, I demand a one-day pause to redo it. Only after I am completely pleased with my work to do I post photographs on social media.”
With a strong following of 21.7k followers, when he first started writing about celebrity vector arts, he did so in a short period of time. People are hooked to Ananth Talam's Instagram account after witnessing the art of their favourite celebs.
Starting from small to earning big, Ananth has proven to be a true inspiration for Gen Z with his creativity and unique style.
This vector artist changes life with merely 5k in his pocket
We often consider technical people do not have a creative streak, but Ananth Talam is an exception when it comes to being creative. This digital marketer turned vector artist has created magic with his technical expertise in creating digital portraits for many renowned faces of the industry.