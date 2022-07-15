This Year’s Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Just Got Better, Thanks To FlowerAura’s All-New And Exclusive Rakhi Collection!

13th July 2022, Gurugram, India
Honouring the sibling relationship by making vows to love and always protect each other, the Raksha Bandhan celebrations are part of our tradition. To complete the ritual, sisters will tie rakhi charms on the wrists of their brothers and sisters-in-law.
With such an eminent celebration, one can only turn to prominent gift shops like FlowerAura! Finding the perfect rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters is easy and convenient as the collection is at your fingertips to explore. Thanks to the convenient online shopping portal, you are not going to search from pillar to post or break the bank to make lasting impressions on your siblings with thoughtful rakhis and gifts on this auspicious occasion.
When it comes to rakhi gifts, the FlowerAura team is always ahead of the pack with an all-new and exclusive rakhi collection every year. In a press release meeting with one of the founders of the company, Mr Himanshu Chawla said they have been working around the clock to make this year’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations a mammoth to the previous celebrations. He said that they have aligned an amazing collection of rakhi gifts for brothers and return gifts for sisters. Which is clearly distinguishable from their all-new offering with an exclusive category listing of silver rakhis, divine rakhis, fancy rakhis, kids rakhis, quirky rakhis, premium stone rakhis, and personalised rakhis, to name a few.
With their broader rakhi offering for rakhi sets Bhaiya and Bhabhi, single rakhi combos, and sets of 5 rakhis, no one is going to be left in the last-minute hanging, looking for rakhi gifts. In a statement to the press, Mr Shrey Sehgal, the other founder said that “We have opened more retail stores across the country along with the service of delivering rakhi online by FlowerAura, and is ready for the Raksha Bandhan festive”.
About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.
FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gift industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, jar cakes, plants, etc. personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, FlowerAura leads the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.