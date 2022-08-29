Three Altcoins That Could Possibly Fetch a 100x Profit In The Bear Market - Polygon, Polkadot, and Adirize DAO Token

Bear markets are renowned for being a period in which negative price indexes and lower valuations flood a market. For the cryptocurrency industry, bear markets spell a time when cryptocurrency value dips exceedingly, and crypto-related activities become risky and unattractive because of the general volatility present. The current ongoing bear market has not been very straightforward as most of its predecessors for several reasons and has caused several significant adjustments within the industry.
Crypto analysts believe that bear markets are essential to the development and growth of any industry. There is a specific belief in crypto that it will bounce back better and stronger when the bear market is over. For traders searching for suitable altcoins to buy for maximum returns, these three - Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), and Adirize DAO Token (ADI) are worth considering. Expert market analysis suggests that the three tokens could potentially fetch up to a 100x profit in the bear market. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Polygon (MATIC) - Low Transaction Fees
Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution that focuses on reducing the complexity of scalability and instant blockchain transactions. It is the first well-structured, easy-to-use Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development platform. By resolving the scalability problem that many blockchain networks struggle with, the platform seeks to stimulate mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, plays an increasingly important role in securing the system and enabling governance. The token is used for payment services on Polygon and as a settlement currency between users who operate within the Polygon ecosystem. Additionally, the token is used to pay transaction fees on Polygon sidechains. MATIC is available on several crypto platforms in the industry, including Binance, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, and more.
Polkadot (DOT) - Scalability In Crypto
Polkadot (DOT) is an open-source, sharded multi-chain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialized blockchain networks, facilitating the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, not just tokens. By doing so, Polkadot (DOT) allows blockchain networks to be interoperable. The platform provides a foundation for a decentralized internet of blockchains, also known as Web3.
The platform's native cryptocurrency, DOT, facilitates several crypto-related operations, such as staking for operations and security, promoting network governance, and bonding tokens to connect parachains. DOT is a prominent crypto within the industry with a live market cap of $7,219,107,040 and a circulating supply of 987,579,315 coins. The token is available on several crypto platforms, including Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Coinbase, and KuCoin.
Adirize DAO Token (ADI) - Unlock Decentralized Reserve
Adirize DAO Token (ADI) is an upcoming decentralized algorithmic reserve currency belonging to the Adirize DAO. The currency exists to wean crypto markets away from their unhealthy dependence on US dollars. The Adirize DAO Token (ADI) will operate as a store of value rather than a currency tied to the dollar like USDT, USDC, and others.
Unlike semi-centralized stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, the Adirize DAO Token (ADI) intends to be a decentralized algorithmic reserve currency that gives users free-floating value that they can always rely on. The cryptocurrency also facilitates crypto-related activities on the Adirize DAO protocol, such as staking and bonding.
Adirize DAO Token (ADI) goes on presale soon. Purchase of ADI in the first stage of its presale will grant buyers a 7% additional token bonus.