After the FTX implosion late last year, investors are more and more eager to look into decentralised finance or DeFi. As a result, many different cryptocurrencies have seen their popularity skyrocket, due to their utility in this respect. In this article, we will compare three cryptocurrencies that are shaping up to be the future of DeFi: Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), and new meme coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG). We will explore the differences between these three cryptocurrencies and why they are attracting so much attention in the blockchain space.
Hop Into Fantom
We’re not talking about poltergeists here. Fantom (FTM) is a decentralised platform for developing decentralised applications (dApps) and blockchain solutions. It was founded by the Fantom Foundation and Dr Ahn Byung Ik, its CEO. Fantom is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies as it provides a fast, scalable, and secure infrastructure for decentralised applications capable of handling high volumes of transactions per second, and as a result, it is well-suited for DeFi.
Fantom is very different to many other cryptocurrencies as it employs a consensus mechanism known as the "Lachesis Protocol". This enables rapid and efficient transaction processing at scale, making Fantom well-positioned to satisfy the needs of a burgeoning decentralised ecosystem and to lay the groundwork for the next generation of blockchain-based solutions. Don’t ghost this cryptocurrency, and make sure you look into Fantom!
Cardano: The Ethereum Killer
Toted as one of the coins with the potential to topple Ethereum as the number 2 cryptocurrency, Cardano (ADA) is a decentralised platform that allows the creation and execution of smart contracts and decentralised apps. It was developed by IOHK, a blockchain research and development firm led by CEO Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum.
Before Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake in September 2022, Cardano was one of the first cryptocurrencies to use proof-of-stake at scale, showing the market that this was possible. Proof-of-stake is much more energy efficient and scalable than proof-of-work methods of validation used by other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Cardano is also in the crypto game for the long run, there is a heavy focus on developing their scientific philosophy and peer-reviewed research. This development methodology has resulted in a highly secure and robust platform that is well-suited for a variety of use cases, DeFi being one of the more prominent uses.
Big Eyes Coin: $20.17 Million Raised
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most promising meme coins on the market right now. Due to incredible community demand, the coin’s launch has been pushed forward from late 2023 to the end of this month!
Big Eyes Coin has been rapidly gaining momentum, and has raised over $20.17 million, making it one of the biggest pre-sale tokens in the past 3 years! Many investors are realising the immense potential that Big Eyes Coin holds, and are quickly buying into the coin.
Big Eyes Coin is a huge proponent of DeFi, and one of its key tenets is to funnel as much wealth into the DeFi space as possible. Big Eyes Coin also is a meme coin that has social utility. Big Eyes Coin is doing its part to save our planet! 5% of all tokens are held in a visible charity wallet, and the proceeds will be donated to ocean conservation charities such as the Orca Network and The Sea Shepherd. The more that Big Eyes Coin goes up in value, the more that the charities will benefit. Big Eyes Coin allows investors to gain wealth, whilst also doing their part to help the environment.
To Conclude
Cardano, Fantom, and Big Eyes Coin are all fantastic cryptocurrencies that are making waves in the DeFi space. When looking to invest, it is critical to examine your goals and risk tolerance. Cardano and Fantom offer a more reliable and long-term investment opportunity, whilst Big Eyes Coin is more suited for those looking for a shorter-term and higher return on investment. Always make sure you do your research before buying into any asset. Happy investing!
