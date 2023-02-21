Three Cryptocurrencies Worth Keeping An Eye On In 2023: Polkadot, Chainlink, and Dogetti

The cryptocurrency market continues to follow an unpredictable path. Although it is difficult to tell if the market will soar, plummet or tease the holders in recent times to come, there are three cryptocurrencies that are worth keeping an eye on in 2023 based on their potential for growth and adoption. Polkadot (DOT), Chainlink (LINK), and one of the most novel tokens in the crypto market: Dogetti (DETI).
Polkadot (DOT)’s growing market capitalization
Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain protocol that allows connection and communication within different blockchains. It unites a growing ecosystem of parachains. Parachains are specialized blockchains that form the basis of an interpolated decentralized web. It is designed to support different blockchains and networks, allowing them to connect and exchange data, assets, and messages securely and efficiently. The Polkadot (DOT) network is governed by a decentralized community of stakeholders who can vote on proposals and upgrades to the network.
As far as scalability is concerned, Polkadot (DOT) uses a sharding mechanism to divide its network into multiple parallel blockchains, which allows it to process many transactions in parallel and improve its scalability. Hence, it aims to provide a more scalable and interoperable infrastructure for blockchain networks. It allows different blockchain networks to communicate with each other, making it easier for developers to create and deploy cross-chain applications. Polkadot (DOT)'s market capitalization has grown rapidly since its launch in 2020, and it is expected to continue to grow in 2023.
Chainlink (LINK) and the real-world data sources
Chainlink (LINK) is an oracle network that provides data to blockchain applications. It allows developers to connect their smart contracts to real-world data sources, such as stock prices or weather reports, making it easier to build dApps that rely on real-world data.
Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized network, which means that it does not rely on a single entity or node to provide data. Instead, it uses a network of independent nodes to collect, verify, and deliver data to smart contracts.
Chainlink (LINK) is designed to be scalable, with the ability to support multiple blockchains and networks and to process large volumes of data and requests. Chainlink (LINK)'s market capitalization has grown significantly in recent years, and it is already being used in a variety of real-world applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and insurance.
Dogetti: The fun and sustainable new coin
Dogetti (DETI) is an upcoming meme coin with the goal of becoming the TOP DOGE amongst the meme coins. It plans to achieve this by nurturing an intimate community that it calls the “The Dogetti family.” By promoting a shared purpose among the holders, it endeavors to create an environment where holders share, collaborate, and make money.
The most enticing feature of Dogetti (DETI) is its buy-back protocol. It allows for a 2% reflection on all the transactions providing a stable income channel for all the holders. It not only creates wealth for the community but also encourages holders to be active and engaged members of the ecosystem.
Dogetti (DETI) also plans to launch DogettiSwap, a decentralized exchange where the holders can trade Dogetti (DETI) and another crypto in a safe environment. Dogetti NFTs are another cool feature of this coin which will allow the members to adopt their Dogetti pet. Meme coin pets are the new-age digital companions, and Dogetti (DETI) pets are fun to breed, cultivate and compete with other pets.
Although Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin, the team is committed to creating a sustainable and prolonged project that will add value to its community. The focus on community engagement, secure distribution, and continuous innovation can make Dogetti (DETI) the leading meme coin on the market.
Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy
Website: https://dogetti.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_