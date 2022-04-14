Three cryptos to invest in this month: Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Cardano (ADA), and Avalanche (AVAX)

There are always going to be new cryptocurrencies being launched every day in this crypto-rich environment that modern society finds itself in.
The popularity of the virtual world and virtual currency has exploded in the last few years and now emerges in almost every important aspect of society including art, sport, music and entertainment.
This shift towards decentralised finance especially has allowed the likes of Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) to prosper and become important figures within the cryptocurrency industry.
While those established cryptos remain highly influential, sometimes there are new cryptocurrencies that manage to break through and make an impact that hasn’t been seen in a long time, one such crypto is Seesaw Protocol (SSW).
Why wouldn’t you invest in Seesaw Protocol (SSW)?
It’s a perfectly valid question, a cryptocurrency that rose 8,000% during presale is probably worthy of an investment.
A crypto that further rose 100% in the first 24 hours after its launch and one that continues to rise is proving its worth to the crypto community that it’s one to stay.
Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is currently priced at $0.43, a far cry from the starting price of $0.05 of SSW at the beginning of its presale.
The lock of $1 million in liquidity, alongside the vesting of SSW tokens for two weeks, allows the project to protect the liquidity of the token as well as the legitimacy of the project.
PancakeSwap (CAKE), one of the world’s leading decentralised crypto exchanges, has listed SSW with the token also available to buy on Seesaw Swap.
With a period of months remaining, until we enter the third quarter of 2022, Seesaw Protocol will now focus on its cross-chain deployment of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC), as well as getting SSW listed on Uniswap (UNI).
Cardano (ADA) suffers conflicting month
After starting the month on a positive note with a growth of 20.7%, circumstances soon switched for Cardano (ADA) who dipped 21.2% in the past seven days.
Despite Cardano’s dip, the continual build of the speed of its transactions as well as its recent partnership with IceAddis, an Ethiopian-based technology incubator and innovation hub, has enabled crypto experts to remain bullish about the blockchain platform.
Trading at $0.954907, at this time of writing, ADA ranks as the eighth biggest cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of over $32 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Avalanche (AVAX) is back in the green ever so slightly
It may not be worth writing home about, but whenever a cryptocurrency is in the green, that’s a win.
After a dip of 19.5% in the past seven days, Avalanche (AVAX) crept back into the green at a percentage of 0.5% in the past 24 hours, at this time of writing.
AVAX is trading at $76.85, almost half of its all-time high of $146.96, a price reached in November 2021.
Due to AVAX’s strong performance at the beginning of the year when it reached a value of $114, most price predictions for 2022 are fairly high, with Coin Price Forecast predicting AVAX will end the year at $250.
