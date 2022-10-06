Three Meme Coins To Invest Now - Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, And Dogecoin

Due to financial institution restrictions that led to the suspension of operations, people had problems accessing conventional banking institutions during the pandemic. These limitations made it challenging for anyone who wanted to help those in need worldwide. As a result, it has been proven that a decentralized economy is quite effective.
By allowing consumers to conduct transactions and access their money, the world of cryptocurrencies served as a cushion during the most recent period of global upheaval. Customers, especially those who are unfamiliar with the world of cryptocurrency, gain from specialized expertise. Learn about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE) and their potential as investments in this article.
What To Know About Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)'s primary objectives of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a fully-fledged community token, are to transfer wealth to the defi ecosystem and to safeguard a critical component of the global ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to give more by creating a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hypergrowth using NFTs to provide access to more content and events that make the blockchain hype-ship well worth boarding.
Community tokens are a significant source of wealth for the community and charities, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to give more. You must be a part of an ecosystem that favors wealth distribution throughout the community in addition to having a token. The community itself possesses absolute power.
With scale, activity, and involvement, the momentum grows. Great designs necessitated cat-like responses to guarantee the project's durability and put investors first. Fees for the Marketing Wallet, LP Acquisition, and Auto Burn features will be added thanks to a dynamic tax structure.
The top 10 NFT collections will offer happiness to our community and value to the token.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Top Coin with Growing Utility
Shiba Inu (SHIB) uses The Ethereum network. ERC-20 tokens include Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other fungible tokens (as opposed to non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which use the ERC-721 token standard). Since Ethereum powers the Shiba Inu (SHIB), smart contracts can be used to create decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.
Shiboshis is another foray by the Shiba Inu into the NFT industry. It is a collection of 10,000 NFTs designed after their pet Shiba Inu. The decentralized software uses the Ethereum network, allowing for auctioning NFTs and using smart contracts in place of third parties to complete transactions.
Dogecoin (DOGE) – The Original Meme Coin.
Dogecoin (DOGE) entered the cryptocurrency space in 2013. However, it has a history of reliable security and seamless transaction ability. To perform transactions and log them on the Dogecoin blockchain, miners use computers to solve complex mathematical problems. This process is known as proof-of-work.
In exchange for helping the blockchain, miners get extra Dogecoin (DOGE), which they can keep or sell on the open market. It runs blockchain on top of blockchain technology and makes use of a distributed, secure digital ledger that records and updates all transactions made on its network. This protocol's blockchain network also employs encryption to safeguard transactions.
