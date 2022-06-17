Three Platforms You Should Consider To Launch And Buy New Tokens: BoostX, Polkastarter, Seedify

Launchpads are platforms dedicated to promoting upcoming crypto projects, aiding their entry into the presale phase, generating funds, and cultivating a trustworthy community. BoostX, Polkastarter, and Seedify are three launchpads worthy of your consideration.
What Is BoostX?
BoostX is a platform that offers a multitude of opportunities for early-stage presale projects and investors alike. It is a multichain innovative launchpad technology that helps upcoming startups to raise capital, crowdsource funding and build a loyal community. Due to its multichain integration presale projects can launch in various blockchains such as Binance Chain (BNB), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and others.
BoostX implements thorough research into the projects before they launch on the platform ensuring they are prestige coins with mass potential.
Its key features as referenced on their website are curated tokens, unique presales, dynamic dashboards, and high-quality projects. Coins such as Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Firepin (FRPN), Calyx Token (CLX), and others are, at this very moment, live on the website, offering you a chance to enter their presale phase.
The website offers an incredible marketing experience for projects that launch with BoostX, producing premium quality informational articles, and providing the platform for projects to reach a wider audience, thus improving SEO and Google rankings.
The dashboard is a user-friendly experience, delivering a range of features to customise your presale to your unique taste.
To invest in any BoostX-affiliated projects check out the website below.
Why Should I Consider Polkastarter?
As with BoostX, Polkastarter is a decentralised multichain fundraising platform for new projects within the world of crypto. It enables projects to raise funds while using an interoperable environment based on Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB) Matic Network, and other blockchains.
Polkastarter offers a range of delectable and varied services such as providing the opportunity to presale platforms, the launch of interoperable tokens that offer affordable transactions, user-friendly designs, secure-ultra fast swaps, and the possibility to move and buy assets between blockchains.
Unlike different launchpads, Polkastarter operates a governance board to maintain quality control and due diligence for the projects launched on their website.
The Council reviews each application and each council member votes on whether it meets the standard to launch. If there is a greater than 60% vote, the project gets approved to launch with an informed instruction manual outlining how to prepare for and execute the launch provided by the team at Polkastarter.
Is Seedify The Best Gaming Launchpad?
Introduced in February 2021, and live since July 2021, Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad. It is a community-driven ecosystem designed to assist blockchain innovation while giving token-holders access to exclusive early opportunities within the blockchain space. Since it started, the platform has had over 50 successful launches.
The launchpad connects gamers and gaming fanatics with high-quality metaverse projects and gaming via Initial Game Offerings (IGOs). IGOs allow projects the opportunity to raise capital aiding the longevity of a loyal community. Each project gets researched by a group of people from Seedify ensuring that $SFUND token holders are hosted with high-quality gaming projects.
Based on community feedback, the platform opened new staking opportunities continuing to grow despite the volatility of the market. To become eligible to buy game tokens before everyone else you need to stake $SFUND, keeping you one step ahead in the play to earn space.
Seedify operates a nine-level tier system from one to nine with the higher tier allocating more tokens in IGOs.
With the crypto market mired by a crash at the moment, launchpads are smart platforms to look into before investing.
