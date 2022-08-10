Three Popular Cryptos To Watch Out For in 2022: Mehracki Token, The Sandbox, and Filecoin

Over the last year, the cryptocurrency market has seen spectacular growth in value with no signs of slowing down. A growing number of new cryptocurrencies are entering the market, each with its own advantages for users. However, not all of them are profitable or have the potential to last. If you're searching for a good investment opportunity, these three projects should be considered: Mehracki Token (MKI), The Sandbox (SAND), and Filecoin (FIL). Each of these digital currencies has the potential for a great return in the future. This article will explain why these three tokens are the ones to watch out for.
The Gaming Token - The Sandbox (SAND)
We all know the Metaverse is the future, but The Sandbox is here to push those boundaries further. The Sandbox (SAND), created by Pixowl in 2011, is a blockchain-based virtual environment that allows users to create, develop, purchase, and trade digital goods in the manner of a game. The Sandbox sets a decentralised platform for a healthy gaming community by combining the powers of decentralised autonomous organisations (DAO) with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The Sandbox's NFT marketplace allows users to upload, distribute, and sell their VoxEdit-created NFTs. To verify ownership, creations are initially uploaded to an IPFS network for decentralised storage before being recorded on the blockchain. Once completed, the inventions become assets that may be sold by putting an initial selling offer on the marketplace and allowing interested purchasers to acquire them.
The Peer-to-Peer coin - Filecoin (FIL)
Filecoin (FIL), as the name implies, is carefully designed to store files. The project is a decentralised storage system to " save humanity's most critical information." Filecoin (FIL) earned $205 million in an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, with an expected initial launch date of mid-2019. The Filecoin mainnet, on the other hand, has been delayed until block 148,888, which is due in mid-October 2020. Filecoin is an open-source cryptocurrency that operates on a peer-to-peer storage network that allows anyone to store and retrieve data. Protocol Labs, an open-source R&D lab, created the Filecoin network based on the Interplanetary File System peer-to-peer storage network. You can purchase Filecoin on Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com, and Binance.
Furthermore, the Filecoin network is all about aligning incentives for all members and can rebound in the face of disruptive situations, keeping data secure and flowing. Filecoin (FIL) raised $52 million at its presale stage in 2017 and an additional $205 million during its ICO (initial coin offering) in 2018. During this time, FIL increased by 350%, significantly raising the coin's price from $1 to $5. According to CoinMarketCap statistics, Filecoin is the 40th largest cryptocurrency globally, with a market valuation of more than $2 billion.
The upcoming cryptocurrency - Mehracki Token (MKI)
Mehracki Token (MKI) is a cryptocurrency created on the Solana blockchain. It is intended to produce riches for investors while championing a feel-good moment. It also helps people around the world get engaged in the Bitcoin field.
Mehracki Token seeks to promote positivity by focusing on the hotel and tourist businesses. This will generate a feel-good atmosphere, and offering services to those industries will foster a feeling of community, understanding, and belief merger.
Mehracki Token is making headlines in the market and enticing people to buy while it is still in the presale phase. MKI, Mehracki's native cryptocurrency, is used to exchange value between clients and hospitality providers. It is also utilised to validate and authenticate all transactions on the Mehracki Token network.
