Tik Tok star Ansh Pandit's music video Ravan Ravan Hoon Main bags more than 25+ million views

Ansh Pandit may not be a household name in the acting world, but he is certainly the one in the making with getting an overwhelming number of views on his first music video - Ravan Ravan Hoon Main. He is known for his Tik Tok videos and hails from Ghaziabad & is currently in Mumbai, India. He has a huge fan following on Tik Tok. His videos are mostly based on shayaris and poems and have received an overwhelming response on social media.
Talking about his maiden music album called RAVAN RAVAN HOON MAIN , which comes from Rock D where he has emerged out as a phenomenal name in the music world. He was able to garner more than 25 million views for his music video. He is a self made man as far as acting is concerned. Once he made his mind to enter the field of acting, he headed to Mumbai. Without getting the support from his parents, he was stubborn enough to make his path in his desired field.
Tik Tok proved a blessing in disguise as he started making videos of humorous shayaris allowing him garner a huge fan following. He also got the chance to work with top actors like Arhaam Abbasi. The actor's interest lays in web series particularly the ones which are made in the backdrop of rural stories. One of his favorite series include Rangbaaz which streamed at ZEE5 inspired by the real life of a contract killer and gangster - Shree Prakash Shukla. Ansh Pandit is so impressed with the web series that the leading man Saqib Salim has become his idol. He aspires to be the part of such web series in the future.