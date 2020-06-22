TikTunes is a Company for Influencers by Influencers

The entire world is full of talent, and everyone’s in competition with each other. Some get a stroke of luck on social media and find their niche where they could quickly grow their brand. But if you’re someone who could use a little help boosting your presence, increasing your social media followers, and earning by making online content, it’s time you find out what TikTunes can do for you.
TikTunes is a talent agency committed to helping social media influencers expand their outreach and connect them with record labels, brands, mobile apps, surveys, and other means of expanding their brand. The ultimate goal of TikTunes is to help influencers all over the world achieve success by monetizing their online media presence.
When TikTunes CEO, Salvatore DiBenedetto, was only in sixth grade, he created his first Instagram account which gained over 300k followers! From a social-media-savvy sixth-grader raised in Chicago, he’s now an expert entrepreneur on all digital platforms and social media algorithms. Salvatore was one of the first people to reach 1 million followers on Instagram when the platform kicked off. As for TikTunes, he takes pride in knowing that the company is entirely run and managed by influencers, and is one of the only agencies that help people grow their influence without tying them down to a contract. He understands that every aspiring social media star wants as much opportunity as possible, so the company gives them that leeway. Influencers working with TikTunes are free to collaborate with the company, and they also have the freedom to drop them at any time as well.
TikTunes assists influencers in managing their business by preventing companies and brands from taking advantage of their marketing power. The company helps its influencers monetize their content the right way by building audiences on all platforms and introducing your promotions into its massive network, giving you unparalleled exposure.
TikTunes has received over 3,000 Tik Tok creator submissions in the last four weeks with a steady, exponentially growing following of over 1 billion followers. It also has the largest database of TikTok collaborators as of date.
The company offers free consulting and support on how to manage your brand, and advice on how to deal with other brands, agencies, and companies. TikTunes leverages its own media pages to build up TikTok creators on other platforms beside TikTok.
TikTunes is also launching a mobile app that will allow its influencers to access brand deals, record labels, mobile apps & surveys. This app will enable collaborators to communicate with their talent manager and answer any questions. TikTunes also assures its influencers that no one could steal your content without your approval.
If you want to know more about TikTunes or if you want to start growing your influence now, visit their official website, Tiktunes.com.