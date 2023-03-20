Times Prime Referral Code: 5IQGAMDL (Claim 2023 Exclusive Bonus)

Times Prime is an Indian comprehensive membership app that provides access to premium exclusive offer and subscriptions across multiple online and offline merchants. You can enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits from different premium brands with a focus on Entertainment, Food, Shopping, Travel, Essentials, Health & Fitness and a lot more.
While Times Prime is already an established name in the global market, its super-app is extremely new in the market where ruthless giants like Amazon and Jio already exist on the top. To make a name for itself in the super-app business and compete with these leading names, Times Prime will have to build a new foundation.
For that, they will need more customers. And what’s the best way for any app to attract customers? By offering them something worth their time and money. Referral programs are a great example of one such way, and Times Prime agrees because they’re offering a referral program as well. Curious about it? Allow us to answer your questions below.
What is Times Prime Code?
The Times Prime code is a unique code: 5IQGAMDL. It is with this referral code that you can join 5IQGAMDL app.
Times Prime Referral Code 2023
How to Use Times Prime Referral Code and Earn Rewards?
Now that you’ve already received the referral code, here are a few things that you might want to keep in mind while using it.
First and foremost (as mentioned above already), make sure that you have this code handy while signing up on Times Prime. Because once you sign up, this code will be pointless for you. In other words, you can only benefit from the code as a new customer, and not as an existing one.
Clarified all doubts? Great! Now, let’s proceed to the step-by-step guide given below to help you use this referral code on Times Primes:
Step 1: Download the Times Prime app from the Google Play Store (for android users) or the App Store (for iOS users) on your device.
Step 2: When it’s installed, launch the app and press the white Let’s Start button at the bottom of your first page to proceed with the registration.
Step 3: On the next page, you’ll be asked to enter your phone number (without international code).
If you look further down the screen, you’ll also find this message: Got a referral code? Click here.
Tap on the last part of this message, and a blank field will appear on your screen. Once you’ve entered the referral code here, enter your number correctly and then tap on the Get OTP button at the bottom.
Step 4: As soon as you receive a text with the OTP, enter it into the required field, and you’ll be all signed up into your new Times Prime account.
