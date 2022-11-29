Title: All You Need to Know About Blockchains

Photo by: Khanchit Khirisutchalual
Blockchains are the foundation and driving force behind the crypto industry. Without them, encrypted data — the source and blueprint of all cryptocurrencies — would not exist. A blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain. The digital ledger also functions as a system where information is recorded, making it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Aside from storing transactional records, the main purpose of blockchain technology is to decentralise peer-to-peer networks in businesses and organisations, making buying, selling and providing services easier and more secure.
Types of blockchain technology
There are four kinds of blockchain technology that are all interlinked and have similar functions with a few differentiators that make them distinct from each other. All of these blockchains function under two categories: “permissioned” and “permissionless” blockchains.
As mentioned by the experts at Bitcode Method, permissionless blockchains, also called public blockchains, are available to everyone to participate in the blockchain process used to validate transactions and data. These are used in a network where high transparency is required. Permissioned blockchains, on the other hand, are the opposite of the aforementioned. Instead of the blockchain being open to the public, permissioned blockchains function as a closed network where only a set of groups are allowed to validate transactions or data in a given blockchain network.
- Public Blockchain (permissionless):
These blockchains are completely decentralised, meaning that anyone with a device with access to the internet can participate in the network. The network is not owned by anyone; thus, anyone with a computer can access a copy or hold of other nodes or blocks in the network. Moreover, within this blockchain, verification of transactions and records can be performed. Public Blockchains are secured with Proof of Work or proof of stake, which can be used to displace traditional financial systems. Smart contracts are also enabled within this blockchain to support decentralisation, making it more advanced. Examples of public blockchains are Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Advantages:
- Trustable: There are algorithms in place that can detect fraud.
- Secure: This blockchain is large in size and is open to the public, so there is a greater distribution of records.
- Anonymous: An individual can maintain their anonymity when making a transaction. One is not required to reveal their name or identity to participate, as the platform is highly secure.
- Decentralised: No single platform maintains the network; every user has a copy of the ledger.
Disadvantages:
- Processing: Due to the large size of the blockchain, the transaction rate process is poor and slow, as the verification of each node consumes time.
- Energy Consumption: Proof of work is high energy-consuming. It requires sophisticated computer hardware to participate in the network.
- Acceptance: No central authority exists, so governments are facing the issue of implementing the technology faster.
- Private Blockchains (permissioned):
This blockchain is more secure than other blockchains as it is not as decentralised (controlled by one authority) and only selected nodes can access and participate in the process. This blockchain is a great asset for securing information without exposing it to the public. Because of this, companies use them for internal auditing, voting, and asset management. An example of private blockchains is Hyperledger or Corda.
Advantages:
- Speed: Verification of each node is less time-consuming, making the transaction rate high as the blockchain is small.
- Scalability: Scalability can be modified, and the network size can be determined manually.
- Privacy: It has increased the level of privacy for confidentiality reasons, as businesses require.
- Balanced: It is more balanced as only a few users have access to the transaction, which improves the network's performance.
Disadvantages:
- Security: The number of nodes is limited, so chances of manipulation exist. These blockchains are more vulnerable.
- Centralised: Trust building is one of the main disadvantages due to its central nature. Organizations can use this for malpractices.
- Count: Due to having a few nodes, the entire blockchain system can be endangered if they go offline.
- Hybrid Blockchains (permissionless):
Hybrid blockchains are a mix of public and private ones. However, they are controlled by a permissionless process. Here, some part of the blockchain is controlled by an organisation, while others are made visible to a public blockchain. Hybrids can, for instance, provide a greater solution to the healthcare industry, government, real estate, and financial companies. Furthermore, it provides a remedy where data can be accessed publicly but is shielded privately. Examples of Hybrid Blockchains are the Ripple network and the XRP token.
Advantages:
- Ecosystem: Due to its hybrid nature, this blockchain cannot be hacked, as 51% of users don’t have access to the network
- Cost: Transactions are inexpensive as only a few nodes verify the transaction, meaning less computational costs.
- Architecture: It is highly customisable and maintains integrity, security, and transparency.
- Operations: It can choose the participants in the blockchain and decide which transaction can be made public.
Disadvantages:
- Efficiency: Not everyone is in a position to implement a hybrid Blockchain. The organisation also faces some difficulty in terms of efficiency in maintenance.
- Transparency: There is a possibility that someone can hide information from the user. If someone wants to get access through a hybrid blockchain, it depends on the organisation whether they will grant it or not.
- Ecosystem: Due to its closed ecosystem, this blockchain lacks the incentives for network participation.
- Consortium Blockchain (permissioned):
This platform, commonly referred to as a Federated Blockchain, is permissioned and controlled by an authority group. Here, transactions are validated (blockchain receives transactions) and also initiated. The core factors of this blockchain are that it serves as an innovative method to tend to an organisation’s needs and functions as a public and private blockchain managed by more than one organisation. In a real-life setting, this blockchain has high potential in businesses, banks, and other payment processors. Food tracking of the organisations frequently collaborates with their sectors making it a federated solution ideal for their use. Examples of consortium Blockchain are Tendermint and Multichain.
Advantages:
- Speed: Verification is quick due to a limited number of users. The high speed makes this more usable for organisations.
- Authority: Multiple organisations decentralise it at every level, making it more secure.
- Privacy: The public has no access to checked blocks. However, any member belonging to the blockchain can access it.
- Flexible: There is vast divergence in the flexibility of the blockchain.
Disadvantages:
- Approval: The protocol is less flexible as it requires all blockchain members to decide. Moreover, there can be differences in the vision of interest as more organisations are part of the blockchain.
- Transparency: It can be hacked if the organization becomes corrupt. Organisations may hide information from the users.
- Vulnerability: If a few nodes are compromised, this blockchain has a greater chance of vulnerability.
Blockchains and the ledger technology used to decentralise networks are transforming the trajectories and systems that run different industries, not just cryptocurrencies. Most importantly, blockchain technology can actually be applied in real-life situations, making various processes, including buying, selling, and providing services, easier, less complicated and more efficient. Governments are currently trying to apply the technology used within the blockchain. Evidently, at the rate the technology is advancing and being upgraded, we are bound to use blockchain technology over the next few years in our everyday lives.
///ENDS
Word count: 1222
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.