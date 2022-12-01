Title: New Bank Fraud Receives Feedback from Tether

Photo by Alesia Kozik on Pexels.
Cryptocurrency is a digital asset that can be traded or exchanged online to buy from people or businesses that accept it.
Tether is a contentious cryptocurrency with tokens issued by Tether Limited, controlled by Bitfinex's owners. Tether Limited falsely claimed that each token was backed by one US dollar but changed the backing in March 2019 to include loans to affiliate companies.
The Bitfinex exchange was sued by the New York Attorney General for allegedly using Tether funds to conceal $850 million in funds missing since mid-2018.
The investigation discovered that iFinex, the operator of Bitfinex and Tether, made false statements about Tether's backing and the movement of hundreds of millions of dollars between the two companies to conceal the truth about Bitfinex's massive losses. Tether's claims that its US dollars fully backed its virtual currency at all times were false, according to the New York Attorney General.
What Happened with Tether?
Tether and its sister company, Bitfinex, paid $18.5 million in February 2021 to settle a nearly two-year-long investigation with the New York Attorney General's (NYAG) office into whether it concealed the loss of nearly $1 billion in customer funds.
The parent company of Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange run by some of Tether's executives, sought the assistance of the courts to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars from Crypto Capital. In one court filing, Giancarlo Devasini, the finance chief at both Bitfinex and Tether, stated that from early 2017 to late 2018, customers transferred more than $1.5 billion to bank accounts held or controlled by Crypto Capital. He also stated that Crypto Capital had accounts with Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holding Plc, and Wells Fargo.
Meanwhile, Tether has settled government allegations that it exaggerated its holdings.
According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Tether never had more than $61.5 million in funds from June to September 2017, while approximately 442 million coins were in circulation. Tether and Bitfinex hid losses and lied in statements, according to a separate investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Tether and Bitfinex settled the investigations, agreeing to $61 million in financial penalties without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
According to a Bloomberg report, the Department of Justice's investigation into suspected bank fraud at Tether — the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, USDT — has been reassigned to another team within the department.
Conversely, Tether has claimed that the information presented in the article is false and constitutes "sensational journalism."
In the same Bloomberg report, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams is now in charge of the alleged investigation. Williams has a history of aggressively pursuing suspected crypto crime cases, recently obtaining a guilty plea from an individuals connected to one of Tether's payment processors.
In July of 2021, Bloomberg mentioned that investigators warned Tether that it could face bank fraud charges. Prosecutors were investigating whether Tether concealed the nature of its crypto transactions in its early days, which would be illegal.
According to the team at Bitcoineer, who are familiar with the matter, this case was moved after months of "legal wrangling."
As held by the federal prosecutors, the decision to relocate such an investigation is unusual. Still, it may be necessary due to the Southern District of New York's experience with related crimes. It was said by these prosecutors that "it is more common and understandable to pass crypto matters to some offices," said Robertson Park, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine. "There is a steep learning curve for those involved in these investigations, and there is probably a fairly limited number of people with real experience and understanding."
However, Tether had a different story to tell.
Tether recently said that, contrary to Bloomberg's claims, the company is in constant contact with the Justice Department but has not discussed anything related to the investigation "for more than a year."
This clarifies that the DOJ is not currently investigating Tether and that the company was named as a victim in one of the lawsuits referred to by Bloomberg.
Tether commented that "this Bloomberg report is a recycling of old news that is not even factual," the company said. "It presents yet another example of [the reporter’s] incompetent journalism and inability to separate fact from untruth."
Tether has had a rocky relationship with Bloomberg, repeatedly criticising the outlet's "years-old headlines." In 2021, the firm labelled Bloomberg's report on the initial DOJ investigation as "clickbait."
Conversations about when Tether will collapse have been circulating. Speculations are rising that the entire crypto market and the price of Bitcoin will collapse with Tether. When this occurs is entirely dependent on US regulators. Still, given their track record with such fraudulent schemes, the Tether scam could continue for years because regulators refuse to do their jobs. Senators frequently criticise Bitcoin as a tool for criminals, but in reality, by refusing to prosecute major criminals, they are criminals. You'd have to think and ask why.
