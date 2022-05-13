TMR team, for their exceptional work, gets appreciated by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh

Recently, the Raksha Mantri Rajanth Singh held a conversation with the Tiranga Mountain Rescue team to celebrate their achievements and efforts in saving people’s lives. The defence minister stressed that TMR has done an exceptional job in providing dedicated avalanche rescue and mountain craft training to Indian Army personnel. The Tiranga Mountain Rescue team has strategically stationed a total of six teams in collaboration with the Indian Army in several avalanche-prone border areas. They have positioned 3 teams in Kashmir, 2 in Ladakh, and 1 in the North-Eastern state of Sikkim.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that “TMR bears a significant burden, as avalanches are expected to grow in the coming days as a result of climate change. Moreover, in the areas where the Tiranga Mountain Rescue team was stationed, no casualties have been experienced in the region.” During the winter season, TMR provided several teams of highly motivated and qualified avalanche rescue specialists who were deployed in snowbound and hazardous terrain.
Founded by Hemant Sachdev in 2016, TMR is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Indian Army. According to the defence minister, TMR's work is a remarkable example of government-civil society collaboration. He emphasized that a country's growth progresses only when the government and civil society work together. TMR team has delivered the unprecedented as they visit over 140 posts across the country every winter.
TMR entails a team of world-class mountaineers, both ex-servicemen, and civilians, who have extensive mountaineering and trekking experience. TMR teams landed in Srinagar in November 2018 and met with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, who reaffirmed the commitment to preserve Soldiers' lives by whatever means possible. They offered rescue services in the highest, most dangerous, and avalanche-prone sections of the Alps from 2016 to 2018, as well as advanced training for cover, route analysis, rescue, and other operations.
Since 2016, the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team has trained about 20,000 defence forces personnel under the able guidance of Col. Satish Sharma (retd.), the team of mountaineers has undertaken numerous mitigation and rescue missions. TMR is focused on building a team that can provide long-term professional and specialized support to the Indian Army, as well as a robust rescue support system.