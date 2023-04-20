TMS Network’s (TMSN) 2400% Rise In Few Weeks Causes Optimism (OP) And Cardano (ADA) Holders To Suffer FOMO

Investors are always attentive to market developments, and they do not miss out on opportunities that offer better returns. Therefore, when TMS Network (TMSN) launched its presale, its tokens for two stages got sold out within a month, and stage 3 is already 40% subscribed. Consequently, TMS Network’s (TMSN) market value has grown by 2400%, and has raised $4 million within two months. Now, investors of Optimism (OP) and Cardano (ADA) are trying to jump ships to join TMS Network (TMSN).
Optimism’s (OP) Popularity Plummets
On April 14, Optimism (OP) announced its Season 4 of Governance to strengthen its community. But Increasing players in the layer-2 scaling system arena has lessened the popularity and market share of Optimism (OP). The price of Optimism (OP) has been falling, and bullish sentiments around the project have declined. The price of Optimism (OP) has plummeted by more than 8% in the past month. At press time, Optimism (OP) is changing hands at $2.42. Bullish sentiments around Optimism (OP) have plunged by 11% in the last week. Besides, Optimism’s (OP) current market value is 25% down from its peak of $3.22, which it touched in February 2023.
Cardano (ADA) Launches Lace Wallet
Cardano’s (ADA) parent company, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), has launched its first light wallet platform. Cardano (ADA) has launched the wallet, Lace 1.0, on the mainnet. The wallet will allow users to receive and send Cardano (ADA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other cryptocurrencies. As per Cardano (ADA), the wallet can also be installed as a browser extension to Google Chrome. In recent months, Cardano (ADA) has launched several updates and Web3 products to increase its utility. These developments have positively influenced the price movement of Cardano (ADA). The market value of Cardano (ADA) is up by 20% in the last month. At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) is available to trade at $0.42.
TMS Network (TMSN) Marches Toward The Moon
TMS Network (TMSN) has developed a comprehensive platform that combines Web2- and Web3-based trading practices. Unlike other tunnel-visioned trading platforms, TMS Network (TMSN) facilitates the trading of cryptocurrencies, and traditional derivatives on a single platform. It is a state-of-the-art platform that boasts superior scalability, institutional-level liquidity, low trading fees, price uniformity, and high transaction speed.
TMS Network (TMSN) token holders get numerous benefits from the platform. The most notable among them is the share of commission levied on each transaction, by the platform. The commission-based revenue of the network will automatically be distributed among $TMSN token holders.
Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) has also integrated advanced tools, like MT4 and MT5 compatibility bridges, technical indicators and quants, into its platform to help traders manage their investment portfolio effectively. TMS Network’s (TMSN) social contracts ensure that transactions on the platform are free from any manual intervention. It stamps out the possibility of fraud or price manipulation, making the process tamper-proof. Moreover, all transactions on TMS Network (TMSN) get noted on a decentralized ledger.
The first two stages of TMS Network’s presale round have culminated, and 1 $TMSN Token is currently available to be booked at $0.08. The presale TMSN tokens are selling out fast as the limited-period offer of a 30% deposit bonus is currently live. Thus, the purchase price of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens has inflated by 2400% in the first few weeks. TMSN token holders will get voting rights on the platform.
