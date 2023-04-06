TMS Network (TMSN) Gets 1,400% Upswing! Arbitrum’s (ARB) DAO Fails! Cardano’s (ADA) Game-Fi Gets a Boost

The crypto-verse is presently seeing a lot of activity – distressing, good, and great. Today’s biggest pieces of news in the crypto-verse come from Arbitrum (ARB), Cardano (ADA), and TMS Network (TMSN). So, why are these cryptocurrencies the talk of the town? Here is what you need to know.
Arbitrum’s (ARB) DAO Fails!
Arbitrum (ARB) was built to address the problem of exorbitant transaction costs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain due to soaring petroleum prices. Arbitrum (ARB) derives its value from its function in the ArbitrumDAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). At the beginning of this month, developers announced the launch of Arbitrum (ARB) and the creation of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). ARB owners voted on AIP-1, which describes the structure of the ArbitrumDAO. But things did not go as planned! 78% of the Arbitrum (ARB) tokens that were used to vote for AIP-1 have voted against it. Arbitrum (ARB) network failed to resolve a governance issue resulting from its first DAO vote.
As the news spread, the price of Arbitrum (ARB) crashed. Soon after, a statement from its employee called the voting meaningless in a blog post. Patrick McCorry, an employee at Arbitrum (ARB), wrote:
“We think that much of the negative opinion around AIP-1 was caused by misunderstanding around the idea of AIP-1 being an approval and not a proposal. When decentralizing a network, there is a chicken and the egg [problem] that needs to be addressed, and the purpose of AIP-1 was to notify the community of all the choices that were taken in advance.”
Arbitrum (ARB) had to recant the statement after community backlash.
Cardano’s (ADA) Game-Fi Gets a Boost
Cardano (ADA) has undertaken a cross-network integration that will enable Cardano (ADA) users to play games on the blockchain using Cardano (ADA) coins. Meanwhile, other network users will also be able to play games built on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.
In a tweet, the developers announced that this feature for Cardano (ADA) was released by the Paima Studios. Paima is a layer-2 chain that aggregates transactions to its underlying blockchain to reach faster speeds at a lower cost.
Cardano (ADA) users can essentially play blockchain-powered games on any chain without using bridge tokens for another network. Paima will also support games on other networks to migrate to Cardano (ADA). So, users of those networks can also play a Cardano (ADA) based game without needing to move any tokens.
The latest Paima release should be seen in conjunction with other network improvements that Cardano (ADA) has been working on. The new features add more value to the Cardano (ADA) tokens.
TMS Network (TMSN) Gets 1400% Upswing
TMS Network (TMSN) is a new DEX that allows traders to trade in traditional assets like stocks, forex, and CFDs, apart from cryptocurrencies. The transparency and absence of intermediaries make the DEX an attractive platform for both crypto and traditional traders. TMS Network also has a thriving community of traders who can emulate the performance of better traders, thanks to the social trading feature. The community also gets access to resources they can use to improve their trade techniques.
The stage 1 presale of TMS Network (TMSN) has already proven a strong interest in the token. In this stage, the token raised over $500,000. At the end of stage 2 in the presale, it had already raised a total of $4 million. The heightened interest in the DEX is keeping the price momentum up for TMS Network (TMSN). In fact, the buyer pressure is so high that TMS Network (TMSN) is already registering a 1400% upswing.
Experts believe that interest in TMS Network (TMSN) will continue to increase. The price of TMS Network (TMSN) is predicted to grow by 5,000% after its launch.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio