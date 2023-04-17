TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Attracts Investors From Monero (XMR) and Mask Network (MASK) with over $4 million fundraising

TMS Network (TMSN) presale has been generating buzz within the cryptocurrency community, with investors from Monero (XMR) and Mask Network (MASK) showing interest in the project.
This article will explore the details of TMSN presale, and the potential implications for the broader crypto ecosystem.
Monero's (XMR) founder responds to accusations against him; the token trades at $160.36
Monero (XMR) founder was recently accused of being an Interpol agent via a thread of tweets by James Edwards. It caused panic among the Monero (XMR) users as it directly attacked the platform's anonymity. However, the Monero (XMR) founder has responded to the allegations. He picked on the accuser and called him brain-dead for posting such things on a public platform.
Monero’s (XMR) founder also pointed out that James has been accused of scamming in the past. A ChatGPT 4 user and influencers had also confirmed the claims of Jame Edwards about the Monero (XMR) founder's fraud to its community. But, the founder has denied all the claims and said he has never been involved with the government or law enforcement agencies. Further, he said no third-party entity can trace Monero (XMR), nor has he given access to anyone to control the platform.
The founder also talked about Monero's (XMR) cryptography, and ensured it was safe to use the platform. He mentioned that he himself could not access Monero's (XMR) code as it's confidential. However, he agreed that Interpol agents asked him to join them, but there was no follow-up after that. Currently, Monero (XMR) is trading at $160.36.
Mask Network (MASK) price falls despite introducing the Hackathon event successfully
Mask Network (MASK) held a Hackathon event to find the best protocol to build and develop prototypes. It took place on 20th February. Mask Network (MASK) found 6 winning protocols in their respective categories. The event received more than 200 participants from countries including India, China, Singapore, and Nigeria.
Mask Network's (MASK) social ecosystem backs the Hackathon event. The event succeeded, but Mask Network (MASK) witnessed a sharp decline in value. The downturn around Mask Network (MASK) began in February's first week.
However, Mask Network (MASK) holders are waiting for Twitter's crypto payments launch where MASK will be listed. They hope the launch will provide Mask Network (MASK) tokens with wider utility, and increase their value in the market. Currently, Mask Network (MASK) token is trading at $5.42, which is a 3.76% drop within a day.
TMS Network (TMSN) quickly raises funds worth millions of dollars, causing a price surge
TMS Network (TMSN), a Web3 platform, has already become the most profitable project in the market. In fact, time is running out for investors to get TMS Network (TMSN) tokens as it's anticipated to get sold out quickly.
TMS Network (TMSN) allows multi-asset trading via cryptocurrencies. Derivatives like stocks, CFDs, and futures are allowed for trading over TMS Network (TMSN). Its audited smart contracts ensure that all transactions on the platform are transparent, accurate, and fair.
TMS Network (TMSN) makes online trading accessible via its AI interface. It uses trading bots and strategy builders to prevent TMS Network (TMSN) traders from getting influenced by emotions while trading.
Bulls have invested millions in booking their TMS Network (TMSN) presale token slots since its introduction in the market. Both new and experienced investors don't want to miss out on this opportunity of joining this game-changing trading platform.
People can get TMS Network (TMSN) at $0.075, which is a 2400% rise from $0.003, its initial price. Additionally, the platform is currently offering investors a 75% deposit bonus on token purchases. It is a limited-period offer, so don't miss out on this chance to invest in the future of trading. Buy TMSN tokens now!
