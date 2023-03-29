TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Sees High Level of Success While IOTA (MIOTA) and Polygon (MATIC) Enter The Red Zone With Large Decreases In Value at Over 10%

Cryptocurrency investments can play a major role when it comes to accumulating value throughout a specific time frame. But cryptocurrencies are also some of the most volatile types of assets users can own. This is due to the fact that they can spike or dip in value quickly.
By knowing what to look for, investors and traders can take this volatility and use it to their advantage.
While some of the most notable cryptocurrencies, such as IOTA (MIOTA) and Polygon (MATIC), have been declining in value, the TMS Network (TMSN) altcoin has been shining with its presale, and some analysts predict the token can make one of the best investments for 2023.
IOTA (MIOTA)
IOTA (MIOTA) is a permissionless, distributed ledger that aims to prioritize the Internet of Thngs (IoT). It was originally released in 2017 and, since then, has been a large part of the blockchain space.
Some of the key issues IOTA (MIOTA) aims to solve include scalability and performance. It does this by replacing its blockchain with Tangle, a system of nodes where every new transaction confirms the two transactions that came before it.
As of March 28, 2023, the IOTA (MIOTA) cryptocurrency traded at $0.200980. The all-time high of IOTA (MIOTA) was on December 19, 2017, when it reached a value of $5.25.
In the last seven days, the IOTA (MIOTA) cryptocurrency saw a decrease in value by 6.4%, and in the last 30 days, its overall decrease was by 22%
With this in mind, it is clear why IOTA (MIOTA) investors will want to move away from the cryptocurrency and diversify their portfolio with altcoins such as TMS Network (TMSN).
Aside from IOTA (MIOTA), we will also review Polygon (MATIC)’s price movements to see how that cryptocurrency competes.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a platform for infrastructure development that aims to enable scalable, instant, and secure transactions.
On top of the Polygon (MATIC) network, anyone can create optimistic rollup chains, zk rollup chains, or any other type of infrastructure that’s required by developers. This is powered by its native cryptocurrency, the Polygon (MATIC) coin.
As of March 28, 2023, Polygon (MATIC) as a cryptocurrency was trading at $1.05. Polygon (MATIC) saw its highest point of value on December 27, 2021, when it reached $2.92. Here, the coin is now trading at 64.18%, under its all-time high.
As for its recent performance, Polygon (MATIC) decreased in value by 5.6% in the last seven days and 15.9% within the last month.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) can become a major part of the blockchain space as it aims to establish a top-tier platform that can see usage by millions of users on a global scale.
In other words, the TMS Network (TMSN) platform enables anyone to trade any derivative, such as stocks, CFDs, forex, and more, through cryptocurrency payments directly.
All users need to do is connect their cryptocurrency wallets and can begin trading anything on top of it without the need to create a separate account.
TMS Network (TMSN) also has different features, such as treading social features like the Copy Traders functionality, where less experienced traders can copy the most successful ones. Users of TMS Network (TMSN) can also implement MT4 and MT5.
The native cryptocurrency, TMS Network (TMSN), provides numerous benefits to its holders. Each user, by holding the native token, can gain access to governance voting rights and advanced trading tools. They can even get a commission fee for every trade on the TMS Network.
Throughout its Stage 2 presale, TMS Network (TMSN) trades at $0.046. Analysts predict that it can climb to $2 by December 2023.
With this in mind, those who want to jump into the project early can sign up for its presale using the links below and capitalize on what experts believe could be one of the best altcoins to get into throughout 2023.
For more information please see below:
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io/
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/@tmsnetwork_io