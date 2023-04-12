TMS Network (TMSN) Surprises Investors With Growth of Presale Appeal, Mask Network (MASK) Grows In Value, and Arbitrum (ARB) Showcase Worrying Signs

The blockchain space is filled with projects to pick from, in the range of over 23,000 options.
With so much variety, it is clear why some investors or traders might initially be intimidated by what they will pick as an investment option.
Some of the most notable projects that have recently gained a lot of attention include TMS Network (TMSN), Mask Network (MASK), and Arbitrum (ARB), and today, we will be individually jumping into each one of them to see how they stand out.
Mask Network (MASK)
Mask Network (MASK) is a popular Web3 project and represents a protocol that was developed to enhance existing social networks. For example, by implementing Mask Network (MASK), Facebook or Twitter can gain cryptocurrency functionality.
With Mask Network (MASK), anyone can begin accessing payments, tipping, begin trading on exchanges, getting decentralized file storage, or non-fungible token (NFT) functions without needing to leave the platforms.
The native token is known as Mask Network (MASK), and it is used for governance and to incentivize the operations within the protocol.
When we go over the value behind Mask Network (MASK), on April 10, 2023, it traded at $5.41. In regards to its all-time high, Mask Network (MASK) reached $41.45 on February 24, 2021.
However, when we look at its more recent performance, Mask Network (MASK) saw an increase of 88.6% in the last 30 days and a decrease of 2.3% in the last 24 hours.
While it did see some decrease in value, overall, the cryptocurrency is going strong, but so is TMS Network (TMSN).
Arbitrum (ARB)
Another key project that has caught some attention in the Web3 space is Arbitrum (ARB).
Arbitrum (ARB) is a Layer-2 scaling solution built to help the operations on top of Ethereum (ETH). Arbitrum (ARB) achieves this by implementing two chains, including Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One. To enable its functionality, Arbitrum (ARB) relies on its native cryptocurrency. Arbitrum (ARB) is used for governance, and token holders can vote within the Arbitrum Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for future changes.
As of April 10, 2023, the Arbitrum (ARB) cryptocurrency traded at $1.18. The Arbitrum (ARB) cryptocurrency saw its all-time high on March 23, 2023, at a value of $8.67.
However, when we look at Arbitrum (ARB)'s more recent performance, in the last 24 hours, it saw an increase of 1.4%. In the last 14 days, Arbitrum (ARB) 's overall value has been in a downward trend, where it decreased by 8.6%.
With this in mind, investors and traders will likely diversify from Arbitrum (ARB) and look at altcoins such as TMS Network (TMSN) for higher growth potential.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is being built on top of Ethereum to be an all-in-one solution for a trading platform that can be used globally by millions of users.
The TMS Network (TMSN) is the first platform of its kind and is being developed to offer a seamless, enjoyable trading experience that features instant transaction processing without the need for FIAT payments.
The holders of the TMS Network (TMSN) token can get access to governance functionality, advanced trading features, and commissions from the trading volumes generated on the platform.
TMS Network (TMSN) even features support for a copy trader feature or for the integration of MT4 and MT5.
The TMS Network (TMSN) Stage 2 presale gives investors and traders an opportunity to grab the token at a value of $0.07.
Based on price predictions made by analysts in the Web3 space, it can climb to $2 by the end of Q4 2023, indicating that it is a high-growth token to get early.
Learn more about TMS Network here:
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/@tmsnetwork_io