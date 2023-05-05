TMS Network (TMSN) Takes the Lead as Conflux (CFX) and Polkadot (DOT) Sputter

As Conflux (CFX) and Polkadot (DOT) hit rough patches,TMS Network's (TMSN) is stepping up. While UNE partners with Conflux (CFX), Mandala Metaverse has made it to Polkadot (DOT). Meanwhile, TMS Network (TMSN) stands out as a reliable defense against the uncertainty plaguing the industry. With its unique features, TMS Network's (TMSN) is gaining traction among investors and blockchain enthusiasts as a promising alternative to both Conflux (CFX) and Polkadot (DOT).
UneMeta Partners With Conflux (CFX), Offers $10,000 in Prizes
UneMeta, an NFT incubator, and SocialFi platform has partnered with Conflux (CFX) to offer an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts. Conflux (CFX) is trading at $0.28, and has a market cap of $803.1 million. Conflux's (CFX) circulating supply stands at 2.7 million tokens. Conflux (CFX) has teamed up with UneMeta to offer a prize pool worth $10K. The giveaway is available on the UneMeta website, and is open to UUU token holders. UneMeta recently announced the giveaway via Twitter, and the partnership with Conflux (CFX) is one of the rewards available to token holders. It is important to note that the price of Conflux (CFX) has fallen by 22.31% in the past seven days, and is 83% below its all-time high of $1.70.
Mandala Metaverse Landing On Polkadot (DOT)
Mandala Metaverse, an upcoming cross-chain AR game, has chosen Polkadot (DOT) parachain Astar Network to host its first major NFT drop on April 28. This is an important milestone for both Mandala Metaverse and Polkadot (DOT). Polkadot (DOT) will help host the drop called "Cryptonauts," which features different avatars that will serve as playable characters in the game. The artwork has been illustrated by comic artist Bruce Zick, who has worked on projects for giants such as Disney and Marvel. Mandala Metaverse is a story-based project that spans TV, graphic novels, gaming, and AR. By choosing Polkadot (DOT), the project underscores the potential of the project's future-proof NFT applications, and its ability to offer innovative ways to use NFT assets. Meanwhile, the price of Polkadot (DOT) has fallen by 11.42% in the past seven days, and is 89.18% below its all-time high of $55. The price of Polkadot (DOT) stands at $29.04. Polkadot (DOT) has a 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 billion, and a market cap of $28.2 billion.
TMS Network (TMSN): The Reliable Defense Against Crypto Market Uncertainty
TMS Network's (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform that offers accessibility to everyone. TMS Network (TMSN) is a secure, fast, and efficient way to trade in CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and more.
TMS Network's (TMSN) main objective is to make trading more accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience or location, by eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs. TMS Network's (TMSN) offers a user-friendly interface, educational resources, and tutorials to promote financial literacy and education among traders.
The TMS Network's (TMSN) decentralized platform promotes financial stability and trust in the market. The platform allows traders to deposit and withdraw funds instantly via cryptocurrency. TMS Network's (TMSN) aims to revolutionize traditional trading by providing a more accessible, efficient, and secure way to trade.
TMS Network's (TMSN) stage 2 presale was a massive success, and its 3rd presale is ongoing. Over 40% of tokens have already been subscribed. TMS Network's (TMSN) is trading at $0.085, and the platform has raised over $4.2 million.
