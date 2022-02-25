TOAE Security - The Total Cyber Security!

Are Our Assets Safe In Every Possible Way?
Everyone in the world is in a quandary for a better life. People offer their blood, toil, tear, and sweat for years to bring out their dreams to life. Each of the assets thus achieved will always have a story to tell of hard work and dedication. It is equally important to preserve our assets forever. Tangible assets can be secured with locker services and many other vibrant facilities. So what about the security of the intangible assets?
The Necessity Of Cyber Security
In this internet era, we don't need to limit ourselves within the boundaries of the physical world. Today, we have the technology to work online sitting anywhere in the world. Most businesses and corporates rely on the internet to transfer their data. This may also include highly confidential ones. So the security of the system and the network infrastructure is very important in order to protect the data from cybercriminals who are eagerly waiting for a chance to break-in.
As truly said by David Bernstein,
" For every lock, there is someone out there trying to pick it or break-in. "
But no need to panic anymore, as TOAE Security, the no:1 cyber security company of ethical hackers, led by the millennial Mr. Shubham Mishra is committed to knocking down malicious hackers and keeping away cyber threats.
How Did TOAE Security Come About?
Mr.Shubham Mishra is the founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of TOAE Security. He is one of the youngest of India's ethical hackers and has been in the field for more than 10 years since his teenage. Mr. Shubham Mishra was born and brought up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. His inquisitive nature helped him achieve fabulous skills in ethical hacking. He being in the field, considering the day-by-day increasing cyber theft and crimes, thought of a venture where he could take out his complete potential and make use of it in order to fight against the cyber threats and to ensure cent percent cyber security. For example, in 2020, more than 1 million bank-related frauds from Indian banks were reported. Facebook users passwords were discovered and Twitter also experienced data leak issues, according to Mishra. He also says that around 80% of firms are vulnerable because they are either unaware hence have not had their system assessed or are not effectively safeguarded. This led to the emergence of TOAE Security Pvt Ltd in 2017. He offers cyber security training to public, private, and government bodies. Within the period he had written his first book titled Web Penetration Testing: Hack Your Way.
How Does TOAE Security Works?
TOAE Security is a company that specializes in safeguarding IT network infrastructure and data assets. It ensures complete solutions on all arising issues on cyber securities and the increasing concerns of data breaches. They are a dedicated team of experts who are inclined to the principle of problem-solving. TOAE security has successfully managed to achieve the trust of hundreds of clients within a short period which is evident from the upward growth of the company. It examines the client's computers and websites in order to check whether it has a vulnerable point through which a malicious hacker could easily break-in. The security experts attempts to bypass system security to find problems in improper system configuration, software or hardware flaws, etc and hence minimize potential attacks.
Beyond Being A Company, It's A Sense Of Security
The services provided at TOAE Security are not pre-build packages. They customize their services according to the client's needs. Their services include the protection of gadget safety, delivery of software system patches that protect laptops, PCs, and mobile devices, full disk and email secret writing, Port management, Cloud Service Security, etc.
TOAE Security says "We help organizations with designing, building and running of cyber programs that overall assists them in protecting their information and enhancing their credibility among their customers."
Undoubtedly, TOAE Security is one of the most sought-after companies in the world today.