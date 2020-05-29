Tobacco Exposed - The Secret Sugar Bombs

Tobacco, in the smoked or smokeless form, has established itself as one of the major contributors to the disease and death continuum. Manufactured cigarettes are delivering potent and addictive doses of nicotine, which is a well known fact by all.
However, this World No Tobacco Day , Dr Vaibhav Kumar ( Dental Public Health Specialist, Consultant Researcher and Preventive Dentist, currently serving as Faculty at TPCT’S Terna Dental College, Navi Mumbai) choses to de-encrust and ‘expose’ the presence of the lesser known and often ignored ‘Secret Sugar Bombs’ in Tobacco.
Cigarettes have quantities of sugars added within them, mainly to curb and curtail the distasteful and grotesque bitterness of the other products within it and make them appealing and flavourful. Fructose, glucose, sucrose and invert sugars constitute the external sugars that are added.
Added sugars can comprise up to 4% of a cigarette’s weight in the endeavour to enhance the appeal of tobacco in the cigarette. However, once the sugars are alit, the heat and combustive products increases the levels of health depleting and even cancer-causing constituents and toxins such as formaldehyde and acrolein and other furans, among others. These ‘secret sugar bombs’ also pyrolize further to generate acetaldehyde which augments the addiction potential.
By lowering the adverseness of the tobacco, it has been reported that this is a major contributory cause for early starting of smoking during adolescent times
coupled with smoking for longer periods of time.
The average amounts are for sucrose 34.5 mg/g tobacco, for glucose 52.3 mg/g tobacco and for fructose 87.6 mg/g tobacco. To think of it, there is close to half a teaspoon of refined sugar in each cigarette!
The cigarette companies do not disclose sugar as an added ingredient in the cigarettes, because laws of the Food and Drug Administration do not warrant them to do such.
Refined sugars also known as “white poison” are known to have detrimental effects on general health and is positively linked with increased likelihood to conditions like Diabetes, Heart disease and Obesity all of which are leading causes of mortality in developing and developed countries. Refined sugar is added to nutrient poor and processed food items. No wonder, it is added in significant amount in tobacco to refine the taste and make it palatable.
Lung cancer and Oral cancer are two leading causes of death in India affecting impactful number of cases per year. With such a high morbidity and morbidity rate, superlative effect of Sugar in Tobacco may lead to detrimental health consequences in a country which is already adversely affected by the other evils of Tobacco - Lung and Oral Cancer.
Thus, proper education and advisory guidelines are to be led by the food quality regulating agencies throughout the globe. Addition of refined sugar in tobacco should be disclosed and along with detrimental effects of tobacco, the high risk of diseases associated with sugars to be educated to the individuals to help them raise curtains and expose the “secret sugar bombs” present in the tobacco sticks. Less promises and more perils.
The Author is Dr Vaibhav Kumar, MDS (PHD) FPFA, Dental Public Health Specialist, Preventive Dentist and Research Consultant. Faculty, TPCT’S Terna Dental College, Navi Mumbai. Proprietor, Suitradhar.