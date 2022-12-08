Today's FIFA World Cup Live Stream Reddit Alternatives for France vs. England, Brazil vs. Croatia, Argentina vs. Netherlands Matches

So FIFA World Cup is reaching the Quarterfinal stages. We have four matches in the Quarterfinals. This article provides all official channels to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Online Streaming without Reddit.
• Watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live From Anywhere
The games will be broadcast live all over the world, but if you’re not living in one of the participating countries, or don’t have access to a TV, you may be wondering how to watch the FIFA World Cup live stream.
Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will explain how to watch the FIFA World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world, using a variety of methods depending on your preferences. So whether you’re a die-hard fan who doesn’t want to miss a single game or just want to catch the highlights after work each day, we have a solution for you. Let’s get started!
If you are from the United States , you can watch FIFA World Cup games on Fox and Telemundo. Both channels will be broadcasting the matches live with English commentary, while Telemundo is providing Spanish coverage too.
In Canada, the broadcast rights are owned by Bell Media, and all of the matches will be streamed through its streaming service CTV Go. This service is available on desktop, iOS and Android devices. You can also access the content through TSN.
For those of you in Australia, the games will be broadcast live on SBS. The app is available for free on all major platforms including web, iOS and Android devices.
Finally, if you’re from the UK, you can watch the FIFA World Cup live stream through BBC, ITV and S4C. All platforms will have live coverage of all the matches, with English commentary.
2022 FIFA World Cup Live Stream Reddit Alternatives
So there you have it – a complete guide to watching the FIFA World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world! Whether you’re looking to catch up on all the action or just catch some highlights, these streaming services should have you covered. So don’t miss out on the action – grab your device and get ready to cheer for your team.
Friday, 9th December 2022
Brazil vs. Croatia
10 a.m (ET)
3 PM (GMT)
FS1, Telemundo
BBC One
TSN
Friday, 9th December 2022
Argentina vs. Netherlands
2 p.m (ET)
7 PM(GMT)
FOX, Telemundo
BBC One
TSN2
Friday, 10th December 2022
Morocco vs. Portugal
2 p.m (ET)
3 PM (GMT)
FS1, Telemundo
ITV
TSN
Friday, 10th December 2022
France vs. England
2 p.m (ET)
7 PM (GMT)
FOX, Telemundo
ITV
TSN2
Here is some detailed background and information on the channels mentioned above:
Fox
Fox is the primary network in the United States for broadcasting soccer matches. It offers live streaming of all World Cup games, with English commentary. For sports and specially FIFA World Cup there might be an add-on plan which you should check on the official website.
Telemundo
Telemundo holds the Spanish language broadcast rights to FIFA World Cup matches in the US and subscription cost starts from 5.99 USD just like Fox. Best suited for Spanish population in the US, tune in if you wish to enjoy the games in Spanish language.
Bell Media
Bell Media is the primary broadcasting partner of the FIFA World Cup in Canada. It owns a wide range of TV channels, radio stations, and digital properties across the country including CTV, TSN, RDS, Bravo!, Crave and much more. Bell Media also offers a streaming service called CTV Go which allows viewers to watch all the matches live.
SBS
SBS is Australia’s public broadcaster, and holds the broadcast rights to FIFA World Cup matches in the country. It offers a free streaming service called SBS On Demand which allows viewers to watch all the matches live.
BBC, ITV & S4C
In the UK, the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches are held by the BBC, ITV and S4C. All three platforms offer live streaming of all the matches, with English commentary. For sports fans - especially those passionate about the FIFA World Cup - there might be an addon plan offered on the official website.
That’s all we have for now! We hope that this guide helps you enjoy the World Cup games in your region. So, go ahead and pick a streaming service of your liking and get ready for some football action.
More Channel List To Follow for World Cup 2022 Broadcast
Albania: RTSH
Armenia: ARMTV
Australia: SBS
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: İTV
Afghanistan: ATN
Argentina: TVP and TyC Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Brunei: Kristal-Astro
Belarus: BTRC
Belgium: VRT, RTBF
Bolivia: Unitel
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Brazil: TV Globo, SporTV
Bulgaria: BNT
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS (Bell Media)
Caribbean: DirectTV, SportsMax
China: CCTV
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: ČT
Cambodia: TVK
Cayman Islands: Logic
Central Asia: Saran Media
Chile: Chilevisión and Canal 13
Colombia: Caracol Televisión and RCN Televisión
Costa Rica: Teletica
Curaçao: TV Direct 13
Czech Republic: ČT and TV Nova
Denmark: DR and TV 2
Dominican Republic: CDN 37
Estonia: ERR
Europe: European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
Ecuador: Teleamazonas
El Salvador: TCS
France: TF1, beIN Sports
Finland: Yle and MTV3
Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom
Greece: ANT1
Georgia: GPB
Guatemala: TV Azteca and Tigo Sports
Hungary: MTVA
Honduras: Televicentro
Hong Kong: PCCW
Iceland: RÚV
India: Sony Pictures Network
Ireland: RTÉ
Israel: IPBC
Italy: RAI
Indonesia: Klikdaily and Emtek
Japan: Dentsu and Abema
Kosovo: RTK
Kazakhstan: Kazakh TV
Latvia: LTV
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTL Group
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Latin America: Vrio Corp.
Malta: PBS
Mexico: Televisa, Sky México, TUDN, TV Azteca
MENA: beIN Sports
Moldova: TRM
Montenegro: RTCG
Macau: TDM
Malaysia: Astro and RTM
Mongolia: Central Television
Netherlands: NOS
New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ
North Macedonia: MRT
Nepal: Media Hub
Norway: NRK and TV 2
Panama: RPCTVN
Paraguay: SNT, Telefuturo, Trece, TyC Sports, and Tigo Sports
Philippines: TAP DMV
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports
Peru: Latina
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Romania: TVR
Russia: Perviy Kanal, VGTRK, Match TV, 2Sports2
Serbia: RTS
Slovakia: RTVS
Sweden: SVT, TV4
Switzerland – SRF
Senegal: RTS
Slovenia: RTV
South Africa: SABC
South Korea: SBS, KBS, and MBC
Spain: RTVE, Mediapro, and Movistar Plus+
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport and New World TV
Suriname: SCCN, and STVS
Turkey: TRT
Taiwan: ELTA
Trinidad and Tobago: CNC3
Ukraine: Suspilne
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
United States: Fox, Telemundo
Uruguay: ANTEL, Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, and TyC Sports
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Qatar: 2Sports2
Venezuela: Televen
Vietnam: VTV
Note: This is just a guide to watch the FIFA World Cup officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching FIFA World Cup through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels.
