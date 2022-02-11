Toddlers, Tickles Cloth Diaper &Tree planting- what a novel idea!

February 11: Tickles, a home grown eco-friendly childcare brand is bringing an environmental revolution through its reusable diapers deep rooted in age-old Indian child-rearing wisdom. As a brand that promotes and practices sustainability, Tickles makes products that are safe for the baby as well as the environment.
What’s more, Tickles is growing one plant for every order they receive on the website
To honour their responsibility towards Mother Earth, Tickles has come up with a very interesting proposition. Every time you place an order at Tickles’ website, they will plant a tree in your baby’s name. They urge you to be a part of a liberating journey andbe a green parent. So if you choose Tickles for your baby, you’re helping save the environment!
But wait. What have diapers got to do with the environment?
Research has shown that disposable plastic diapers produce a huge carbon footprint and takes about 450 years to decompose. Disposable diapers don’t just add trash to landfills but also put a dent in parents’ pockets. An average baby uses up 3240 diapers in the first 3 years of her life! Imagine the cot implications, not to mention the impact to the environment!
Tickles is all about making mindful choices.
At Tickles, “My waste, my responsibility” is the prime founding value. Tickles is contributing to make our planet plastic free.Tickles is on a mission. A mission to hand over a greener and cleaner earth to our future generation.
Taking the Indian wisdom of Green Parenting to the world
Perfect parenting is just a myth, but green parenting is a definite possibility. We can enjoy the joys of parenthood without being irresponsible and by making conscious environment friendly choices. Today Tickles is helping Indian parents switch to eco-friendly parenthood, with its reusable cloth diapers and wipes. Tickles’ products are made from 100% organic, GOTS certified, plush cotton velour. This makes them reusable, rash-free and very affordable! Plus, they resonate with their philosophy- Good for all: moms, babies and Mother Nature.
Proudly Made in India
Tickles is an all-Indian brand that carries its eco-friendly, sustainable, Indian identity with pride. The quality of every Tickles’ product is even better than international counterparts. Tickles’ products are proudly manufactured and lab-tested in India. Tickles is looking to take the Indian way of Green Parenting to the world. They are making solid alliances with aggregator partners such as Firstcry.com , Amazon India, CRED and Flipkart. https://tickles.in/