Tokens To Help You During The Crypto Collapse – Dogeliens, Decentraland. and STEPN

The crypto collapse is looking bad lately with the Terra Blockchain taking a horrendous fall this year. We saw how a “stable” giant plummeted prices rapidly because of a miscalculation that was not stopped on time; although Luna 2.0 is being planned, there are still no certainties as to its potential rise.
What we can do is learn from Luna and its crypto collapse so that we don’t repeat these mistakes. Working with blockchains with a strong foundation could prevent such things from happening. Here are three of them, Dogeliens (DOGET), Decentraland (MANA) and STEPN (GMT).
Dogeliens (DOGET) - The Meme Coin Looking To Dominate The Market
Dogeliens (DOGET) is the pup-pet master of decentralized finance (DeFi). Dogeliens (DOGET) is a dog-based decentralized blockchain that accommodates both token holders and users. It’s an open-source network making its code accessible and modifiable to members of the public based on their specific needs.
We can quickly see that Dogeliens (DOGET) is all for decentralization and transparency with its goal being to create a positive community revolving around helping one another. The native Dogeliens token (DOGET) cryptocurrency is the powerhouse behind the Dogeliens ecosystem and has features of its own.
Also, a democratic voting system will be launched with a charity wallet allowing token holders to vote for the charity of choice; this charity will receive donations every week and some of the funds will go to network maintenance and revamps.
The Dogeliens academy is an entity within the ecosystem that educates people on cryptocurrency. This is because cryptocurrency is only known by 7 per cent of the world population and Dogeliens (DOGET) intends to change this.
Dogelien tokens (DOGET) are a way to tell the non-crypto world that cryptocurrency is here to stay. It has a 25 billion total supply of which 30 per cent will go to presale and reward treats. Another large 35 per cent will be for play-to-earn (P2E) game developments and the remainder will be for liquidity and the University of Barkington content.
Decentraland (MANA) - The P2E Master
Decentraland (MANA) has two tokens in its ecosystem, the MANA token and the LAND token with the former being the main token. Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality metaverse type of network built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. With Decentraland (MANA), users can monetize their applications and content, another fascinating aspect of this platform is virtual land!
If a user were to buy this land they would have full ownership of it and their creations just like actual land. Anyone seeking land must claim ownership through a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. The landowner then manages the content published to that land they own; this stage uses a Cartesian coordinate system and contents can be games or other interactive systems.
STEPN (GMT) - Keep Fit While Trading!
The STEPN (GMT) platform operates on two tokens because of the need for fundraisers, namely the Green Metaverse Token (GMT) and the Green Satoshi Token (GST). Users can earn through both tokens but the Green Metaverse Token (GMT) is native to the ecosystem and powers projects. The all-time high of this token is 4.114427 dollars each but the crypto collapse among other factors has significantly dropped it.
Once the STEPN (GMT) application is downloaded, the user simply connects their wallet and transfers Solana tokens (SOL) to begin their STEPN (GMT) adventure; they can buy NFT sneakers in this same way.
STEPN (GMT) is a blockchain experienced with the crypto collapse markets whose goal is to pioneer a crypto lifestyle with its users through fitness games. These games are accessible with both iOS and Android mobile phones so everyone can get involved!
Each of these cryptocurrencies have a unique mode of operation. They have the potential to shine through the crypto collapse and help reignite your portfolio!
Website: https://dogeliens.io
Buy Dogeliens Here: https://ufo.dogeliens.io/register