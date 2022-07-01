Top 10 affordable matrimonial sites in India

What exactly are marriages? A simple term that has several definitions. For some, it is a customary commitment, whilst for others, it is a bond to remain together in sickness and in health, till death parts them. Why shouldn't one be provided with options to ponder when this one term has a profound meaning? Saved by the bell because we can help you with the same.
Yes, you read that right. In this blog, we will look at the top ten most well-known and affordable matchmaking matrimonial sites that can be used by anyone and everyone.
Their creators were well aware that matrimonial websites demand exorbitant fees, making it difficult for middle-class and lower-class people to register. So, let's get started and explore what websites are available to us!
1. Matchfinder Matrimony: Matchfinder is the first online matrimonial website to provide memberships starting from 100 rupees which makes them one of the most affordable matrimonial sites in India. Matchfinder Matrimony also provides paid marital services such as personalized guidance, astrological compatibility, and profile enhancement. Matchfinder ensures to keep your profile confidential and secure. Furthermore, the website offers daily and weekly match alerts, enhanced search, and single-page registration. It is inexpensive and serves brides and grooms from over 2000 localities.
2. Bharat Matrimony: According to the Brand Trust Report, the most trustworthy online marriage service is BharatMatrimony, which has over 1 crore registered users. Furthermore, according to the Limca Book of Records, this marriage has the most online documentation. Furthermore, its accomplishments and successes show its genuine worth. Their services are rendered to gold members from 4900 INR for 3 months.
3. Matrimonialsindia.com: MatrimonialsIndia.com was the first matrimonial website in India. They have risen to the top of the Indian Matrimonial sector thanks to a vast database of lakhs of profiles of NRIs, foreigners, and Indian prospective brides and grooms. It is user-friendly and helps in finding a wonderful match based on occupation, mother tongue, city, state, caste, NRI, and religion. A little birdie told us that their services are offered at a starting rate of 3900.
4. Vivaah.com: The "100% free matrimonial service," Vivaah, was established in 2002. The firm contends that "finding a life companion should not be expensive." Complying with their motto, they render free matrimonial services. You can spend hours trying to find the best life partner at the lowest cost. The membership plan offered by this particular site is pocket friendly and starts with just Rs 500
5. WedgateMatrimony.com: For over 12 years, Wedgate Matrimony has been assisting people in getting married and currently serves 600+ walk-in clients every day. Rather than being a protocol-bound marital agency, their primary goal is to treat their clients like family and hence bring in a personalised touch to what they do the best. WedgateMatrimony’s gold membership starts from Rs 4000
6. Shaadi.com: Shaadi.com is a popular Indian matrimonial website that specialises in both matrimonial service and matching. It has been in operation since 1996, with the tagline "We bring people together, love unites them." It has never ceased to lose its title of the world's oldest matrimonial site and has been in the game helping its users find their ideal partners. You need to spend 6950 if you want to opt for their gold membership.
7. CommunityMatrimony.com: With 140+ matrimonial branches around the country, CommunityMatrimony.com is India's largest matrimonial service for communities. To perform an effective and quick search for your soul mate, you can use the CommunityMatrimony app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. It is well-known for its 300+ web pages for distinct communities worldwide. Their service starts from Rs 4900 for 3 months gold membership.
8. DivorceeMatrimony.com: Divorceematrimony.com caters to divorced or widowed individuals, supporting them with re-marriage services to help them receive a new marital start. Over 5 lakh users have downloaded its DivorceeMatrimony App to receive faster updates, 24/7 support, and easier worldwide. This website is built on the motto ‘soulmate for all’ and has remarkably complied with the same. Their membership plans start from Rs 5000
9. M4Marry.com: M4Marry.com, a thriving matrimonial service in India, for South Indians, has accomplished to gain over a million trusted users despite its quick entry. They firmly believe that marriage is not just about two people, but it’s also about families. Hence, they guarantee to assist you to find an ideal life partner and a good family. Their gold membership starts from Rs 4000.
10. SimplyMarry.com: Since December 2006, SimplyMarry.com has been acknowledged as the first "Matrimonial site in India," helping individuals discover the perfect spouse. For villages and other organisations that are frequently featured, numerous Swyamvars have been organised throughout the nation. The gold users enjoy access to expert services and the even more astonishing fact is that it costs just Rs 500.
Wrapping Up
So, we've provided you with 10 affordable options to choose from. Make a hasty decision because there is no time to spend! Now, what are you waiting for? Carpe diem.