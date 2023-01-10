Top 10 Best Daredevil Costume in the Comic Ranked

Originally created by Stan Lee, Daredevil is the first blind superhero in the history of Marvel and has an unfailing influence even in this day. When Matt Murdock was a little boy, he unexpectedly lost his eyesight in a toxic waste spill. However, when God closes a door, he opens a window. Matt found he gained a sharp radar sense after adapting to blindness. Since his debut in 1964, Matt Murdock has become a reliable vigilante in Hell's Kitchen, carrying out executions of outlaws as Daredevil in night.
And the Daredevil costume is his solid backing in the fight against crime. According to the Marvel Comics, most of Daredevil costumes are designed by Leo Zelinsky, a famous superhero and villain's costume maker in New York who has also designed Spider-Man's. Compared to other superheroes, Daredevil's costume changes very little, you may even feel that he has only worn one costume. Therefore, his return look recently in the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has surprised many people —a striking red and yellow suit. To give you a further understanding of the meaning and changes in Daredevil costume, we have compiled his top 10 classic lookin comic, which represent every key points in Daredevil's life. At the same time, these costumes will also be the best source of inspiration and ideas for you to cosplay Daredevil.
1. Daredevil Classic Red Suit
Red Suit must be the earliest Daredevil costume in most people’s childhood memories, a successful redesign by Wally Wood in 1965’s Daredevil #7. For a long time, Matt Murdock has been wearing this dynamic red jumpsuit, and his weapon is also a red color of detachable billy club. The design of the jumpsuit makes Matt's body look more three-dimensional and will appear more streamlined when he moving. Moreover, the “double D” logo on the chest is red out-lined with black, which has become an element that continues in later Daredevil suits.
2. Daredevil Yellow Costume
This yellow and red color scheme may look out of style, but it is doubtlessly the most meaningful Daredevil costume. In fact, it was actually the first suit Matt wore in the comics, and the ketchup and mustard colors made him a hit with teens. Many fans guess that this is Matt's own production, inspired by the uniform his father wore in the ring and removed the needless cape. And it was later modified to the traditional red suit that became fitter and the D symbol was changed from one to two. In particular, it was came back in the Daredevil: Yellow, a limited series that added more details to the origin of Daredevil and was selected as the fan's most favorite series in the new century. However, this red and yellow suit has also returned in the recent She-Hulk, which airs on Disney+ and seems to change this ranking.
3. Armored Daredevil costume
There are a lot Marvel superhero costumes were changed in the 90s, and Daredevil was no exception. During the "Fall From Grace" story arc, Daredevil was under fierce attack by many villains and his suit was torn into pieces, then he had to change to a armor suit with better defensive effect. The costume is primarily black with some red accents in the middle. And Matt has added extra tough armor to his shoulders, wrists and thighs to both protect himself and hurt his enemies. Another thing we are all curious about is which of the two sets is more sturdy compared to the She-Hulk Daredevil costume.
4. Daredevil Black Costume in Shadowland
Unlike the strong-willed and righteous Daredevil shown in the past, Shadowland arc talks about the ultimate corruption of Daredevil. The story begins with Matt crumbling under the weight of constant tragedy in his life. He was possessed by the demon known as the Beast of the Hand and fought in a series of endless big battle with other street-level heroes of Marvel in Hell's Kitchen. This black costume is the new one he wore as the leader of Hand, a ninja cult. It resembles a Karate suit and Matt is still in his typical black battle boots. The almost all-black represents his fallen soul while the red eyes without pupils indicate that this Daredevil is deadlier and more badass than ever.
5. Matt Murdock Costume
Now Matt's identity crisis has reached boiling point, with many reporters blocking his exit and his legal career at stake. It is known that Matt spends his days arguing cases in court and his nights trading punches on the rooftops. What we are familiar with is his Daredevil costume in battle, and now the Out arc is showing us a senior lawyer in day. He wears a brown two-piece tailored suit with a visually compelling tie to keep the whole look not be so serious. Instead of wearing his red Daredevil helmet, Matt revealed his handsome red hair and is so noble and elegant.
6. Daredevil Black Suit Comic
Daredevil is back in black and brings a new partner, the invisible vigilante named Blindspot. This black suit is an upgraded version of the Shadowland costume, the material has become thicker, and the double D on the chest is more square. With the black horns, red belt, billy club, bandages around his wrist and leather boots, we think this version Daredevil is a realistic crimefighter in the dark. Despite losing his eyesight, Daredevil's superhuman senses to fight crime are as accurate as his radar power. He found the supernatural gangboss known as Tenfingers who controls the NYC underworld and decided to make this gang vanish through authoritative legislation.
7. Daredevil The Punisher Shirt
Chip Zdarsky has brought us a stunning and moving series of Daredevil, and the difference between Daredevil and the other Defenders is at its best in this arc. In order to disrupt Owl's drug deal, Daredevil wore a Punisher T-shirt and then secretly slinked into this dangerous crime scene alone. The Punisher's black and Nightmare's red combination symbolizes that these two superheroes are both fighting to uphold justice. Unfortunately, Daredevil was seriously wounded as there were too many foes, and he even accidentally killed a person, which is a body blow to him. Later Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist arrived and saved him, but it was still one of the darkest times in this Man Without Fear's life.
8. Daredevil Red Suit
In this chapter, Kingpin again challenges Matt and threatened to expose his secret identity. This time, Matt was calmer than before, he wasn't worried about his identity going public and started wearing a red three-piece suit in court and on the street. Unlike the red billy club he uses during the battle, he now holds a white long guide cane. And the double D logo on the belt buckle also hints at his secret identity. There is no doubt that this playboy look showed us the stylish and attractive side of Daredevil.
9. Daredevil Man Without Fear Costume
Some of Daredevil's costumes are black, some are red, some are even yellow, but the unchanging is that his chin and nose are always exposed. This Matt's homemade costume is no exception, with a boxer-style turban that continues his father's glory. This was a Daredevil costume for a daytime chase. He needed a more casual outfit in order not to draw attention to himself, so instead of the Daredevil black boots, he wearing a leisurely pair of canvas shoes, which is more suitable for sports.
10. Elektra’s Daredevil Costume
In the 2019 comic, Daredevil was imprisoned for manslaughter, but he quickly accepts life in prison because he found that there is a sinful crime that he needs to clear up. In order to keep the order in Hell's Kitchen, his girlfriend Elektra temporarily takes his place and dons the Daredevil suit. This is a red and black Daredevil costume of her own design, with the main elements still following her boyfriend's style. The difference is that Elektra has added a scarf that covers the lower face and the costume is made of a stretchy, light fabric.
Final Thoughts
Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, is one of the most inspiring Marvel Comics characters of all time. Although in extreme tragedy, he did not give up hope for life, did not turn to evil but walked steadfastly towards justice. He was blinded by an accident at a very young age, but he has since used his other senses, a whole new way to interact with the world. With the latest She-Hulks TV series airing, Daredevil returns to a more mainstream position in the MCU. And Daredevil's new suit is also a sight to behold, bringing together the main design elements of all his comic book costumes. We definitely love these classic suits, but also expect to the new fashion belonging to Daredevil in future. Do you have any thoughts on Daredevil costume? Welcome to tell us in the following comments.
