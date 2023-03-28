Top 10 Companies of India to look forward to this year

1. Blue Nectar
Traditional Ayurved beauty treatments are fast finding their place in the world of cosmetics. However, they are still perceived to be smelly and cumbersome to use. Blue Nectar is an emerging Contemporary Ayurved brand that is changing the perception of Ayurvedic Beauty Products. They have proved that Ayurveda can be luxurious, sensory, and contemporary without compromising its effectiveness. Their attention to each detail right from the exquisite packaging to the hedonistic aromas is commendable. The high herb quotient ensures the efficacy of the products. Feel like Royalty with a touch of Blue and Reflections of Gold while languishing in the soft, rich textures. The mesmerizing aromas transform your world. Feel sensorial bliss with Blue Nectar products. Another first, #SavetheBlue is Blue Nectar's unique way to raise the underground water level by 10 million litres by Oct 23 and keep adding to it, year after year.
2. WeaverStory
WeaverStory was established on National Handloom Day on August 8, 2015, as an initiative to celebrate and honour traditional Indian handwoven textiles. Over the past seven years, it has gained popularity in 20 different nations by bridging the gap between collectors of authentic Indian handlooms and the artisans and weavers creating them.
To honour every special occasion and uphold India's hand-weaving tradition, the brand is dedicated to bringing our traditional textiles that are solely handwoven with passion and love. The brand is improving weavers’ working conditions, training them, and introducing programmes for up-skilling while offering financial success through fair market practices. One of the many master weavers Weaver Story works with to teach women in and around her community the craft of making gossamer chanderi sarees and fabrics is Shrimati Naseem Bano from Chanderi. She, Saida, Nooreen, and Saba are the leaders of Project Sahej, which began as an idea during the pandemic and led us to explore and meet progressive families who enabled us to connect with and educate these young girls. These expertly woven Chanderi sarees are both a stunning illustration of exquisite craftsmanship and the fact that sarees are the fabric of India.
3. Alamode by Akanksha
Alamode by Akanksha has emerged as one of the top 10 fast fashion western wear brands in India, and it's not hard to see why. The brand has mastered the art of creating stylish and trendy clothing that resonates with the youth of the country. The company's co- founder, Akanksha, wants to create a fashion label encouraging women to show their individuality and self-confidence through chic, trendy clothing. Alamode's collections are affordable, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers. Moreover, the brand has become a favourite of celebrities and bloggers, who are often spotted wearing its chic designs. The brand's success can be attributed to its ability to keep up with the latest fashion trends and consistently churn out fresh and exciting designs. Alamode's commitment to ethical and sustainable fashion practices has also earned it a loyal customer base. Alamode is run by a brother sister duo- Akanksha and Jayant Sethi!
4. Nuskaa
NUSKAA is a chemical-free, all-natural skin and hair care product line inspired by the founder's grandmother's self-care recipe book. For our skin and hair care regimens, the brand seeks to naturally address all of nature's magnificent and highly effective solutions. The brand's products are offered on its website as well as on other e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra. NUSKAA, founded by Divyani Singhania, offers natural skin and hair care products, to raise public awareness about the gradual, but certain, and long-lasting effects of these products, which do not harm the skin in the same way that other products containing chemicals do. NUSKAA manufactures its own product line to guarantee that both effective quality and quantity are considered in its extensive selection of skin and hair care products. Every formulation is carefully examined, tried, and sampled with the goal of offering your skin and hair miraculous healing solutions.
5. The Dewy Skin
Launched in 2019, TheDewySkin is one of India's first marine-based skincare brands. Having started the journey with plant-based products, The Dewy Skin continues to be innovative with its approach. It is now making headway into marine-based products and becoming the flagbearer of the latest skincare trends and styles in India. Their high-performance `Microalga Potion` face serum is thoughtfully formulated with marine actives that work as Smart Melanin Modulation and offers a reduction in contrast between dark skin patches (hyperpigmentation) to normal skin colour. The activity is supported with in-vivo/vitro test support for claim substantiation. The micro algae extract works as a healing method for the skin because it’s high in amino acids, vitamins and collagens which get easily absorbed by the skin as opposed to synthetically derived acids and vitamins, the origin of extracts matters. The serum is free from fragrance, silicone, parabens, sulphates, essential oils, colour, glycol, mineral oils, phthalates, harmful chemicals, alcohol and formaldehyde. It is a vegan and cruelty-free product.
6. The Wolfman Club
The Wolfman is a premium men's skincare brand based in India. It offers a wide range of the highest quality products for face, hair, beard and skincare, at affordable prices. The brand intends to make men’s grooming affordable, accessible and effortless with their FDA-approved Paraben-Free, Sulphate-Free, and Cruelty-Free products
Dr Khan, the director, says, “Grooming in today’s time isn’t a luxury, but a necessity; it isn’t an expense but an investment for a better tomorrow, it's time for men to take their skin and hair regimen seriously and follow it as a hygiene.”
The brand offers a wide selection of high-quality products for skin and hair care, including Beard growth oil, Beard shampoo, Hair growth serum, Hair wax, Vitamin C face serum, Coffee and oatmeal face scrub, Goji berry body lotion, Charcoal face wash among others, to meet the various personal-care needs of different people. Currently, the products are available on popular online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and JioMart. The Wolfman intends to expand its operations in ten Indian states within the next six months.
Check https://www.thewolfmanclub.com/ to know more about the products.
7. Foro
A new modern jewellery brand called FORO is dedicated to making high-quality, expertly crafted jewellery. Foro's designs are timeless classics with a modern twist and are fashion-forward. They were inspired by the idea of developing a brand that would speak to the modern woman of today and support her in the many tasks she takes on in life. The brand provides a lovely mix of trendy and classic pieces that are an affordable addition to any jewellery collection. The pieces are made in solid gold and ethically sourced natural diamonds. Foro pieces are crafted in their own production facility and are sold directly to customers via their e- com venture. By offering affordable, high-quality products, the brand hopes to encourage its customers to accept their individuality, creativity, and sense of style through various personalised options available on the site. At the Foro Design Studio and Production Facility, each piece is uniquely created by its designers and experienced artisans offering the best of jewellery to its customers.
8. ZeroHarm
ZeroHarm is India’s first precision science nutraceutical company to employ nanotechnology, nanoencapsulation, and aqueous extraction to increase the efficacy and absorption of plant and naturally sourced bioactive compounds. Grounded in the conviction of delivering the goodness of nature through the precision of science, while doing no harm, ZeroHarm employs proprietary nanotechnology solutions to ensure the particle sizes as per the stipulated nano-size for 100% availability and absorption by the body. ZeroHarm today has operations across India, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and the UK with over 40 internationally certified products across diverse categories spanning gut health, general health, eye care, multivitamins, women's health, holistic diabetes and cancer care. Uniquely, ZeroHarm’s vertically integrated supply chain is fully traceable – from seed to tablet – for exceptional safety and quality control. Featured on Inc42’s list of India’s fastest-growing Direct to Consumer brands, ZeroHarm’s entire range is available online at www.zeroharm.in
9. Sunoh Studio
Sunoh Studio is a brand born out of curiosity and a mutual love for the creation of a husband and wife duo. When Sana and Gaurav were looking for a means to combine their passions for fashion, styling and photography into a practical business, Sunoh Studio came to their rescue.
Sunoh Studio is a home-grown minimalist and sustainable ethnic wear brand that champions the elegance of classic styles and traditional clothing. Three pillars—art, culture, and fashion, serve as the brand's foundation, which led to the brand's success and recognition. They also adhere to the "product over concept" philosophy. Each collection is curated in a set duration, which allows the designer and their team members time to relax, reflect, and develop new designs.
These designs can seamlessly accustom into the customer's staple wardrobe, eventually encouraging them to reuse, restyle, and be creative.
10. Potenza Wellness
One of India's top dermatology, weight-loss, and wellness boutiques, Potenza embodies a unique synthesis of knowledge, wisdom, and invention.
Led by a panel of erudite doctors and nutritionists, Potenza is INDIA’S ONLY CLINIC which combines Wellness treatments like Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy with Dermatology & Weight Management treatments to accelerate results.
Their range of Globally Sourced Treatments also includes Hollywood’s favourite treatments like
EmFace: The first-ever needle-free facelift in India
EmSculpt Neo: In just 4 sessions, the machine delivers effects comparable to 16 weeks of HIIT cardio.
Super Human Protocol: An Oxygen Based Gym infused Red Light Therapy for the cell revitalization.
In just 1.5 years, Potenza Wellness has grown to three clinics and continues to guarantee outcomes with over 2,000 new happy faces each month.