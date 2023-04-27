Top 10 Diamond Sellers in the World 2023

Diamond sellers play a significant role in the diamond industry, which is a vital part of the global economy. The diamond trade involves a complex network of suppliers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, all of whom work together to bring these precious gems to market.
According to recent statistics, the global diamond market was valued at approximately $79 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2023 to 2028. The growth of the diamond industry can be attributed to various factors, including increasing demand from emerging economies, rising disposable incomes, and growing consumer awareness about the value and appeal of diamonds.
Diamond traders are a crucial link in this supply chain, responsible for sourcing diamonds from mines, cutting and polishing them, and selling them to wholesalers and retailers. These traders must have a deep understanding of the diamond market, including knowledge of diamond quality, pricing trends, and market demand. They also need to be well-connected with suppliers and buyers to ensure a steady supply of high-quality diamonds.
While the diamond trade can be highly lucrative, it is also highly competitive and subject to fluctuations in supply and demand. Successful diamond sellers must be adaptable and agile, able to respond quickly to changes in the market and seize opportunities as they arise. Here is the curated list of top diamond sellers in the world who are known for their quality diamonds, exceptional craftsmanship, and unparalleled customer service that suit every taste and budget.
List of Best Diamond Traders in 2023
1. Belrose Diamonds
Belrose Diamonds is a leading diamond trader with over 52 years of experience in the industry. Based in Antwerp, Belgium, they are known for their exceptional customer service, ethical business practices, and high-quality diamonds. Belrose Diamonds specializes in natural fancy color diamonds, which are some of the rarest and most valuable diamonds in the world. They also offer a range of other diamond types, including round, princess, and emerald cuts. Their diamonds are all certified by the world's top diamond grading labs, including the GIA and HRD.
Founded Year: 1970
Location: Belgium, India
2. De Beers Group
De Beers Group is one of the world's leading diamond trading companies, operating throughout the diamond value chain from mining to retail. Founded in 1888, the company has played a crucial role in shaping the diamond industry, from introducing the concept of a diamond engagement ring in the 1940s to pioneering sustainable mining practices in the 21st century.
De Beers mines and sources rough diamonds from various locations, including Botswana, Canada, Namibia, and South Africa. After rough diamonds are mined, De Beers sorts and values them according to their quality and characteristics before selling them to diamond manufacturers and traders. In addition, the company owns and operates De Beers Jewellers, a luxury jewelry brand with flagship stores in London, New York, and Hong Kong.
Founded Year: 1888
Location: Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Namibia, Singapore, United Kingdom
3. ALROSA
ALROSA is a Russian diamond mining company that produces around a quarter of the world's rough diamonds. Founded in 1992, they are a state-owned company that operates primarily in the Yakutia region of Russia. ALROSA is known for its high-quality diamonds, which are often sold to one of the world's best diamond traders and jewelry manufacturers. They also have a reputation for their ethical business practices and commitment to sustainability.
Founded Year: 1992
Location: Russia
4. Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto is a global diamond mining company that produces a range of commodities, including diamonds. They own and operate two diamond mines, the Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia and the Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada. Rio Tinto is known for offering the full spectrum of diamonds in terms of quality, size, and color. They are also committed to sustainable practices and have received certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council.
Founded Year: 1873
Location: United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Australia, Singapore, USA, China, Japan, South Africa
5. Leiser & Co
Leiser & Co. is a premier diamond seller and buyer located in the heart of London. Founded in 1978, Leiser & Co. has established a reputation for excellence in the diamond industry, with a commitment to exceptional customer service and high-quality diamonds.
As one of the best diamond sellers in London, Leiser & Co. offers a vast selection of diamonds, from loose diamonds to diamond jewelry, with options to suit any budget or occasion. With a team of experienced diamond experts, Leiser & Co. is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect diamond, providing personalized consultations and expert advice on diamond quality and value.
Founded Year: 1978
Location: London
6. Emha Diamond
Emha Diamond is a well-known diamond trading company located in Singapore. Founded in 1975, Emha Diamond has established itself as one of the top diamond traders in the world, with a focus on high-quality diamonds and exceptional service.
As a diamond trader, Emha Diamond sources its diamonds from ethical and conflict-free suppliers around the world, providing customers with peace of mind that their diamonds have been responsibly sourced. With a vast selection of diamonds, including rare and unique stones, Emha Diamond offers something for every diamond enthusiast, from collectors to investors.
Founded Year: 1975
Location: Singapore
7. Debswana Diamond Company
Debswana Diamond Company is a diamond mining and trading company located in Gaborone, Botswana. Founded in 1969, Debswana Diamond Company is a joint venture between the Botswana government and De Beers Group, one of the world's leading diamond companies.
As a diamond trading company, Debswana Diamond Company is responsible for the exploration, mining, sorting, and sale of diamonds in Botswana. With a focus on sustainable and responsible mining practices, Debswana Diamond Company has become a leading producer of high-quality diamonds, with a reputation for excellence in the diamond industry.
Founded Year: 1969
Location: South Africa
8. Rosy Blue
Founded in 1960, Rosy Blue is a family-owned diamond trading company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. The company was founded in 1960 and has operations in over 10 countries, including India, China, Israel, and South Africa. Rosy Blue is one of the largest diamond jewelers and distributors in the world, offering a range of products, including loose diamonds, diamond jewelry, and diamond investment products.
Founded Year: 1960
Location: United Arab Emirates, Israel, Belgium, United States, Japan, Hong Kong, India, China
9. Diamond Trading NV
Diamond Trading NV is a diamond trading company founded in 1983. With headquarters in Antwerp, Diamond Trading NV is committed to ethical and sustainable practices in the diamond industry, sourcing its diamonds from mines that comply with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. Its extensive inventory of high-quality diamonds is available for purchase by wholesalers, manufacturers, and retailers worldwide.
Founded in: 1983
Locations: Belgium
10. Australian Diamond Importers
Australian Diamond Importers is a leading diamond seller located in Melbourne, Australia. Founded in 1977, Australian Diamond Importers has become a trusted name in the diamond industry, offering a wide range of diamonds, including loose diamonds, engagement rings, and diamond jewelry.
As one of the premier diamond traders in Australia, Australian Diamond Importers is committed to providing customers with exceptional service and high-quality diamonds. With a team of experienced diamond experts, Australian Diamond Importers offers personalized consultations, ensuring that customers find the perfect diamond that suits their taste and budget.
Founded Year: 1977
Location: Australia
Conclusion
The diamond trading industry is dominated by a few major players, but there are also several smaller companies that are making a name for themselves. Belrose Diamonds is one such diamond company that has earned a reputation for its exceptional customer service and high-quality diamonds.
FAQs:
1. What is a diamond trader?
A diamond trader is a person or company that buys and sells diamonds on the open market. These traders may specialize in certain types of diamonds or may deal in a wide range of diamonds.
2. How do diamond sellers make money?
Diamond traders make money by buying diamonds at a low price and selling them at a higher price. They may also charge a commission or fee for their services.
3. How do I choose a reputable diamond trader in the world?
When choosing a diamond seller, look for companies that have a strong reputation in the industry and a track record of providing high-quality diamonds and excellent customer service. You may also want to consider factors such as pricing, certification, and return policies.
4. Can I buy diamonds directly from a diamond trader or diamond seller?
Yes, many diamond traders sell diamonds directly to consumers. However, it's important to do your research and ensure that you're dealing with a reputable company before making a purchase.