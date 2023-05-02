Top 10 Oracle Certifications and How to Earn Them

If you are looking to enhance your Oracle skills and advance your career, obtaining an Oracle certification is an excellent way to achieve your goal. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Oracle certifications and how to obtain them.
Oracle is a renowned global technology company that specializes in developing database management systems, cloud solutions, and enterprise software products. With the ever-growing demand for IT professionals, Oracle training and certification have become crucial for career growth. Oracle certification training courses are designed to equip candidates with the essential skills required to excel in their respective fields.
1. Oracle Certified Associate (OCA)
The Oracle Certified Associate (OCA) certification is an entry-level certification that focuses on fundamental skills in Oracle database management systems. It validates a candidate's ability to install, manage, and maintain Oracle database systems. The OCA certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs approximately INR 11,000.
2. Oracle Certified Professional (OCP)
The Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) certification is a mid-level certification that focuses on advanced skills in Oracle database management systems. The OCP certification validates a candidate's ability to manage and maintain Oracle database systems in a more complex environment. The certification requires the completion of two exams, which cost around INR 22,000 each.
3. Oracle Certified Master (OCM)
The Oracle Certified Master (OCM) certification is the most advanced certification in Oracle database management systems. The OCM certification validates a candidate's ability to manage and maintain Oracle database systems in complex environments and design, develop and implement complex database solutions. The certification requires the completion of two exams and a hands-on exam, which costs around INR 1,62,000.
4. Oracle Certified Java Programmer
The Oracle Certified Java Programmer certification validates a candidate's understanding of Java programming language and its application. The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around £245.
5. Oracle Certified Java Developer
The Oracle Certified Java Developer certification validates a candidate's skills in Java development, including web development, enterprise application development, and service-oriented architecture (SOA). The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around INR 25,000.
6. Oracle Certified Professional, Java EE Web Component Developer
The Oracle Certified Professional, Java EE Web Component Developer certification validates a candidate's skills in developing web applications using Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE) technology. The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around INR 25,000.
7. Oracle Certified Professional, Java SE 11 Developer
The Oracle Certified Professional, Java SE 11 Developer certification validates a candidate's skills in developing applications using Java SE 11 technology. The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around INR 25,000.
8. Oracle Certified Specialist, Oracle Database SQL
The Oracle Certified Specialist, Oracle Database SQL certification validates a candidate's understanding of SQL, a programming language used to manage and manipulate data stored in a database. The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around INR 11,000.
9. Oracle Certified Specialist, Oracle Database 12c
The Oracle Certified Specialist, Oracle Database 12c certification validates a candidate's ability to manage and maintain Oracle Database 12c. The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around INR 25,000.
10. Oracle Certified Specialist, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
The Oracle Certified Specialist, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure certification validates a candidate's skills in cloud infrastructure and demonstrates the ability to design, implement, and manage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions. The certification requires the completion of one exam, which costs around INR 9000.
Now that we've discussed the top 10 Oracle certifications, let's dive into how to earn them. Here are some steps you can follow to earn them:
1. Choose the Right Oracle Certification Course
There are several Oracle certification courses available online and offline, and it's essential to select the one that aligns with your career goals and interests. Consider the course content, delivery mode, duration, and cost before making your choice.
2. Prepare for the Certification Exam
The exams are rigorous and challenging, and you need to invest time and effort in preparing for them. You can use Oracle's official study materials or third-party study materials to prepare for the exam. Practice tests and mock exams are also available to help you assess your readiness for the certification exam.
3. Register for the Certification Exam
You can register for the certification exam through Oracle's official website or Pearson VUE. Ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements before registering for the exam.
4. Take the Certification Exam
On the day of the certification exam, arrive early and carry all the necessary identification documents. The exam is computer-based and consists of multiple-choice questions. You'll receive the results immediately after completing the exam. If you pass, you'll receive your certification within a few weeks.
5. Maintain Your Certification
Oracle certifications are valid for a limited period, usually two to three years. To maintain your certification, you need to fulfill the recertification requirements, which may include completing a certain number of continuing education credits or passing a recertification exam.
Conclusion
Oracle certifications are highly valued in the IT industry and offer numerous benefits to certified professionals, including career advancement, higher salaries, enhanced skills, and credibility. In this article, we've discussed the top 10 Oracle certifications and how to earn them. By following the steps outlined here, you can enhance your Oracle skills and take your career to the next level.