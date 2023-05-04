Top 11 Best PR Press Release Agency in India 2023 [Public Relations]

Here are the top 11 press release agencies in India, in no particular order:
There are several press release agencies in India that offer quality services. Here are the top 11 press release agencies in India:
1. Trace Presence – Press Release PR Agency
For more details click on website- https://www.tracepresence.in/press-release-agency
Call Now: +91-8506050575
You can directly reach out to WhatsApp visit: https://wa.me/+918506050575
A public relations and digital marketing agency certified Google partner that offers press release distribution services to businesses and organizations.
Trace Presence optimizes the press releases based on keywords. They focus on the SEO benefits of a press release and include geo-targeting that can help businesses with local SEO additionally they have expert content writer team with them. Press release will build brands visibility and creditability.
- This agency is an official partner of Google.
- Their team works 24*7*365 days on keyword research.
- They knows the exact title & content of the press release article should be there to get maximum clicks or searches
Why clients choose Trace Presence for Press Release?
a. As we all know to get traffic on website or to build brand awareness we need to spend at least Rs 50k-90k per month or 7-11 lacs yearly (Google ads & social media marketing).
b. This agency made a PR model which works like traffic magnet on Google searches.
c. You will get organic traffic without ads using press release.
d. This company in the PR industry which are official Google partner.
Google Partner Link- https://www.google.com/partners/agency?id=1298094245
e. 99 percent of clients in market are publishing content on bulk platforms without DOMAIN AUTHORITY and keyword research that will give your website & article a negative mark on Google crawl
FAQ’s
Which publication will be best bulk publication or single individual of high domain authority?
Always choose single publication with high domain authority 85+ in multiple because that will rank on Google and will give you direct results or conversion. Bulk publication will be waste of money because that will not rank on any keywords.
Can we go with disclaimer article or non-disclaimer publication?
It depends on your requirement, stories and other factors but best to choose high domain authority article.
Is it possible to get leads or traffic from press release marketing other than brand awareness?
Yes, it’s possible but only by Certified Google ads agency because they know on which keywords article will rank.
Which press release agency will be best?
Always check agency that are Google Certified Company because they know on which keywords article should be placed to rank. Otherwise it will be just a piece of content on Google.
How do agency distribute a press release?
You distribute the best press releases by contacting a reputable company. Such organizations will accept your document, check it for compliance, or offer writing services altogether. The companies have lists of websites, blogs, social media, print, TV, or radio waiting to make your document go viral.
Are press releases worth it?
Yes, press releases are worth it. They expose your brand to audiences that would be impossible to reach by yourself. Using this there is high chances that you will get leads, clients and huge traffic.
Why do companies issue press releases?
Organizations issue the best press release distribution services to achieve instant exposure. The process helps increase traffic to business sites, as well, which translates into gathering more leads.
How long should press releases be?
According to the Guardian, the ideal length of a press release is 300 to 400 words. Any word limit more than that is a waste of time because readers do not like longer documents of this nature.
What kind of press release is the most effective?
The most effective press release depends on the specific goals and audience of the company or organization issuing it. However, some general tips for creating an effective press release include Keep it concise, Use a strong headline with keyword research, and high domain authority publication like 85.
2. Business Wire India
A news distribution service that caters to businesses, media professionals, and investors in India. A press release distribution service that provides targeted distribution of news to media outlets across India.
3. Press Information Bureau (PIB)
The official agency of the Indian government responsible for disseminating information on government policies, programs, and initiatives.
4. PR Web India
A press release distribution service that helps businesses and organizations connect with their target audience through news releases. PRWeb is yet another company with a comprehensive press release distribution list. It offers SEO services and has industry-specific bloggers and journalists. It's also easy to measure your release's performance with the service's comprehensive reporting. You get all you need in one place
5. 24-7 Press Release
24-7 Press Release Newswire is one of the best press release distribution companies for an adequate reach. It serves up to 10 industries and posts to major search engines like Google, Yahoo, or Bing. The site reaches over 200 news sites, over 30,000 journalists, PR Newswire’s more than 4500 websites, 3000 databases, and over 1500 magazines
6. Cision PR Newswire
This website is one of the best press release distribution tools because it has 60 years of experience under its belt. Its parent company Cision has one of the biggest networks for distribution. The website allows audience targeting, has access to top influencers, top websites, blogs, and media outlets.
7. Edelman India
A global PR firm with a strong presence in India, serving clients in a variety of sectors including technology, healthcare, and consumer goods.
8. Elliot
Elliot & Co is the fastest growing PR agency in India & Singapore. Our world-class team has the trade secrets to tell the stories of our clients, bringing founders and businesses the recognition they deserve.
9. Adfactors PR
One of the largest PR agencies in India, specializing in corporate communications, financial communications, and public affairs. PR agency in India, offering integrated communications services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and FMCG.
10. EIN Presswire
EIN Presswire is another one of the market's best press release distribution services. The company owns World Media Directory and also has an account in Microwires for SEO and broad reach. EIN Presswire indexes PRs in Google, Yahoo, Bing, and Ask. It also distributes them on radio, TV, social media
11. Brainpulse Technologies
Brainpulse Technologies offer many digital marketing services for Indian customers. The press release distribution service that they offer is just one of the services they offer.While most of the other distribution services on this list focus entirely on press releases, Braipulse Technologies includes website hosting, content marketing services, web development.
These are just a few examples of the many PR agencies operating in India. When choosing a PR agency, it is important to consider factors such as their expertise, keyword research, track record, and cultural fit with your organization.
With Digital Releases, your documents will rank higher in search results, thanks to its Search Engine Optimization (SEO) options. That means that a bigger percentage of readers are likely to come across it as per keyword queries.
Click here for more details Best Press Release Agency