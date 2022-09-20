Top 3 Best Astrologer in India - Pradip Verma, Bejan Daruwalla, K N Rao

Vedic astrology is a divine essence, and its remedies do work. Just like one medicine would affect distinct people in different ways, so do remedies.
The top 3 best astrologer in India are
● K N Rao
● Bejan Daruwalla
● Pradip Verma
These three are the top 3 best astrologers in India due to their impeccable knowledge of Vedic science. They are the stalwarts in business astrology, celebrity astrology, and medical astrology. They have massive clientele and the reason is obvious - accurate predictions.
K N Rao
K N Rao is one of the top best astrologers in India, others being Bejan Daruwalla and Pradip Verma. Before entering the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, he finished a master's degree in English literature.
K N Rao is an enlightened and knowledgeable astrologer who is an expert in every branch of astrology. He has made hundreds of mind blowing predictions about businesses, politics, sports, celebrities, medical and many more. He has put his thoughts on almost all the topics of astrology through his various books, like Aadhunik Vidhi Se Kundali Ki Vivechna, Timing Events Through Vimshottary Dasha: Hindu Astrology Series, Learn Hindu Astrology Easily etc.
K N Rao gave his lectures on Vedic astrology in many countries, which influenced people to connect with him and Vedic astrology. K N Rao has personally stopped predicting any person due to old age and health issues. For the last few years, he has worked on research and on how astrology can be strengthened.
He is the founder member of astrological school which is run in Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, a very prestigious astrology institute and also the editor of Journal of Astrology.
Click here to visit the official website of K N Rao.
Bejan Daruwalla
When it comes to listing the top 3 best astrologers in India, the name of Bejan Daruwalla is the one that comes to every mind. He was indeed one of the best and certainly the most famous astrologers of India. Daruwalla taught English literature at HA Arts and Commerce College in Ahmedabad before
shifting to Mumbai to practice astrology.
A staunch Lord Ganesha devotee, Daruwalla's divination practices included Numerology, Hindu astrology, Palmistry, Tarot card reading, Kabbalah and Western astrology. He was awarded the Eminence Award in 2019 by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani for his excellence in Astrology.
He attracted millions of followers thanks to his razor-sharp predictions. He is thought to have foreseen the election of Modi and Vajpayee as prime minister. Additionally, he purportedly foresaw the murder of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the plane crash that killed Congressman Sanjay Gandhi, and the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
The best astrologer was known for his columns in leading newspapers that went under the title ‘Ganesha Speaks’. He also released annual sun sign predictions every new year.
His official website is bejandaruwalla.com.
Pradip Verma
Delhi based famous astrologer Pradip Verma is certainly the best modern day astrologer of India. He is known for his incredibly correct predictions for all his clients that include prominent business leaders across the world, popular celebrities, leading businesses, well known brands, successful politicians, and many more clients. Pradip Verma was recently selected by Outlook India amongst the top five best (and most famous) astrologers in India along with K N Rao, Bejan Daruwalla, Sanjay B Jumani, and Pandit Ajai Bhambi.
When it comes to Corporate astrology, Pradip Verma comes at the top among Indian astrologers. With his incredible support to all his business tycoon clients and brands, he has also maintained the highest degree of professionalism by not disclosing the names of his clients ever in public.
As a medical astrologer, Pradip Verma regularly helps his clients with their health issues and solutions. Before the advent of the modern health system, the world was working on the astro model of health solutions which are accurate even now and the best astrologers like Pradip Verma have mastered the art.
Since top astrologer Pradip Verma is endowed with heavenly mystic understanding of Vedic Science, he has acquired a sizable library of ancient works pertinent to the purely academic study of astrology and Vastu. As a result, Pradip Verma is unquestionably India's top astrologer.
Starting from a young age after receiving blessings of his divine Guru, to now having an experience of over 20 years in the field, best astrologer Pradip Verma in contrast to delivering cold readings like many amateur astrologers do, he has engaged in considerable research and spiritual practises to hone into the blessing of gazing into the past, present, and future of a person, business, as well as the community. Even today, he attributes his fame, both nationally and globally, to the blessings of his Guru.
Pradip Verma has studied innumerable charts and has a deep understanding of these topics, so he can quickly, easily, and most importantly, accurately, interpret even the smallest information.
Pradip Verma is regarded as the most famous Vedic Astrologer in Delhi. He has also been featured in the top three astrologers list in Delhi by Three Best Rated for a long time now.
Astrologer Pradip Verma can be reached on his official site Astroyog.