Top 3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now: Polygon, Big Eyes Coin, and Chainlink

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Chainlink (LINK) have shown to be extremely valuable for traders, investors, and crypto consumers. In terms of transaction volume and usage, the cryptocurrency market has expanded substantially as the crypto industry has gained popularity. A growing number of developers and financial advisors now view cryptocurrencies as superior financial assets.
With thousands of cryptocurrencies in circulation worldwide, there is an increasing demand for cryptocurrency platforms that efficiently service dynamic customer needs. The expansion of the cryptocurrency sector can also be attributed to satisfied customers. In this article, we will compare and contrast the strengths of these three cryptocurrency projects.
Polygon - One Of The Most Sought-After Cryptocurrencies
Polygon (MATIC) has a well-established name in the cryptocurrency community. But it is still a relatively new cryptocurrency that has a lot to offer. When Polygon (MATIC) initially appeared on the coin market, it was known as the Matic network. Polygon (MATIC), as a layer-2 protocol, was created primarily to integrate with the Ethereum blockchain. It will ensure that all Ethereum blockchain activities run smoothly and at a cheap cost.
Many traders have pondered what the future holds for this layer-2 token, but imminent Ethereum network enhancements signal that Polygon may soon emerge as one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies. There are plans to enhance the blockchain's reliance on layer-2 protocols following the Ethereum merger. One of the protocols mentioned to play a significant impact is Polygon.
Polygon (MATIC) will eventually gain a reputation by helping the Ethereum network. Without a doubt, more people will be forced to use its blockchain. MATIC is the currency that drives the decentralized Polygon protocol. The majority of its transactions are powered by a Proof-of-Stake consensus.
Chainlink - The Oracle Network
Chainlink (LINK) is a cryptocurrency oracle network that uses smart contracts to connect real-world information and services to blockchain networks. It also has a long-term crypto asset, LINK, which offers governance and utility inside the network.
Blockchain technology is a large field with numerous benefits, such as decentralization, cutting-edge security, as well as improved financial services. It does, however, have several flaws. Interoperability with real-world apps, services, and data is one of them. Chainlink (LINK), on the other hand, seeks to remedy this problem.
The Chainlink (LINK) development team confirmed the advancement of its Verifiable Random Function (VRF) 2.0 in February 2022. The Chainlink VRF is a fair as well as verifiable random number generator (RNG) that allows smart contracts to access random values while maintaining security and usability.
The new upgrade will also support use cases that would give designers more power. For example, the Fair NFT Minting functionality will allow each user to mint a distinct NFT with exponential growth potential. Additionally, the new version will allow players to play games that are unbiased and tamper-free.
Big Eyes Coin - Transforming The Crypto World
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the hottest new cryptocurrencies on the coin market globally. The project is a community-centered meme token that makes use of an adorable cat theme to get the attention of users. The new coin will build its valuation and ecosystem by leveraging innovative features such as DeFi and NFTs.
Big Eyes Coin hopes to achieve the same level of adoption as popular meme crypto projects like DogeCoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). These digital assets have topped the meme token sector as well as the cryptocurrency market, while also making important contributions to the cryptocurrency community.
Nevertheless, along with the entire coin market, the projects' prices have decreased owing to the recent crypto market crash and they are currently trading at a loss. Because of the volatility, crypto traders are shifting their attention to other intriguing coins, such as Big Eyes Coin. Big Eyes Coin has generated over $9 million in its sixth wave of presales. As a result, BIG could be a good investment if you're looking for a profitable meme token.
Final Thoughts
While well-known altcoins like Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK), are getting a lot of attention owing to their use cases and imminent upgrades, meme tokens are becoming an increasingly attractive notion. Big Eyes Coin, a new cryptocurrency, is enthralling crypto fans owing to its underlying DeFi and NFT characteristics.
