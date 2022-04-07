Top 3 Cryptos For Beginners - Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) & Calyx Token (CLX)

2021 was a watershed moment for altcoins, a term that refers to cryptocurrencies that are unrelated to Bitcoin (BTC). Over the last few months, crypto infrastructure has matured to the point where people can invest in coins and blockchains with specific purposes without relying on Bitcoin (BTC) as a middleman. Even Litecoin (LTC), which is highly similar to Bitcoin (BTC), has been modified to provide greater efficiency. This is one of the reasons why Bitcoin (BTC) only returned around 60% last year, while coins like Solana (SOL) increased by 11,000%.
The crypto trend of 2022 is yet to be identified, however it appears to be shifting towards presales, which Calyx Token (CLX) has just entered, considering the number of investors who are jumping to invest in them. Presales offer lucrative opportunities for early holders to maximise profits, as they get to buy the crypto at its lowest possible price, which can lead to colossal gains if the crypto goes on to spike upon launch.
Nonetheless, crypto prices continue to fluctuate as governments consider regulations for the industry. Without proper information, investments in this sphere can often be a boom or bust for beginners. That’s why we’ve done the research to equip you with the top 3 beginner-friendly cryptos to invest in.
Solana (SOL)
Last year, Solana (SOL) was one of the year's biggest winners. While it is currently trading at a lower price than when it peaked in November, it still has a lot of upsides.
Solana (SOL) is intended to compete with Ethereum (ETH) because it is also programmable and can host dApps on its blockchain. It is, however, significantly faster than Ethereum (ETH), with speeds of up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) versus 14 TPS for Ethereum (ETH). This speed also means lower transaction fees, which is a significant advantage over Ethereum (ETH).
Although Ethereum (ETH) is currently undergoing a speed update, it is unlikely that it will be completed until next year. That's a lot of time for Solana (SOL) to gain traction, especially if Ethereum's (ETH) update is delayed or has problems during implementation. If Solana (SOL) can keep up with Ethereum (ETH), it will have a legitimate shot at competing with Bitcoin (BTC).
Litecoin (LTC)
Overall, Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin (BTC) are very similar. In fact, it was derived from the source code of Bitcoin (BTC), with a few notable modifications. To begin with, the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain is four times faster than Bitcoin's (BTC). Litecoin (LTC) transaction blocks are added to the chain every 2.5 minutes, whereas Bitcoin (BTC) transaction blocks are added every 10 minutes.
Furthermore, and perhaps more importantly, the supply limit for Litecoin (LTC) is four times higher. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), which has a limit of 21 million tokens, Litecoin (LTC) has a limit of 84 million. As a result, Litecoin (LTC) has earned the moniker "digital silver," similar to how Bitcoin is referred to as "digital gold."
Litecoin's scarcity, like that of precious metals that are limited in supply, gives it value. Assuming that demand continues to rise, the price of Litecoin (LTC) should rise as well. Given the level of interest among institutional investors, this is a reasonable assumption. Furthermore, with a market cap of $10.4 billion (roughly 1% of Bitcoin's), it's not difficult to see Litecoin (LTC) growing fivefold or even tenfold over the next decade.
Calyx Token (CLX)
Calyx Token (CLX) is a crypto that is being built and developed to allow multi-chain crypto trading. Through its sourcing of liquidity from various liquidity sources, the platform aims to transition into a fully community-driven network that will provide users with trading at the best prices.
CLX holders will be able to stake their tokens in order to participate in and vote on the proposals, thanks to CalyxDAO. The goal is to empower community members while also ensuring ecosystem productivity.
The security, transparency, and decentralisation of the Calyx (CLX) platform have been praised by the crypto community. Calyx (CLX) will be available for trading in a single transaction, with users receiving their swapped tokens immediately.
The coins will be swapped on CalyxSwap, where users can earn a percentage of the fees by contributing tokens to a common liquidity pool. Multiple liquidity pools will increase flexibility, which will benefit investors while also lowering gas fees. Likewise, Calyx (CLX) will be facilitated by the BoostX launchpad, which aims to assist new cryptos get off the ground through their presale and launch stages.
If you’re interested in getting in on another presale, Aquasis Protocol (AQS) has also gone into its first presale phase. The idea behind Aquasis (AQS) is to provide users with a risk-free deposit alternative in which they deposit USDC and spend what they earn via a stable APY value generated by a high-returns savings protocol. This, in turn, revolutionises the entire concept of investing.
