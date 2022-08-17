Top 3 cryptos poised for a rally in August 2022: Keninah Concord, Cardano, and Polygon

If you have been following crypto market news closely, you would have discovered that cryptocurrencies tend to deliver strong returns in the long term. However, a careful selection of cryptocurrency tokens is a must to reap potentially huge returns in the future. There are so many new tokens being launched every day that it can be quite overwhelming for a new investor to research and identify good coins. Here are three cryptocurrencies that could potentially provide huge profits in the long-term. The three coins are: Keninah Concord (KEN), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC). Here’s a deep dive into the utilities and interesting updates from these tokens.
Transparent and accountable donations are a real possibility through Keninah Concord
Keninah Concord is a new cryptocurrency donation project that will help users to track their charitable efforts in an easy manner. The platform will be powered by a native cryptocurrency token known as KEN. The KEN Token can be bought on presale at attractive prices.
Built especially for victims of wars, the Keninah Concord platform will allow users to donate to charities without worrying about currency conversion fees. Charities will be able to donate the full amount to recipients as they would not have to rely on third-party payment providers for conducting transactions.
The KEN Token also has a redistribution mechanism and users will be able to make a passive income by holding the token for the long term. The total supply is fixed at 5,000,000,000 tokens and there will be a two-month vesting period. This would ensure that there are no rug pulls in the future.
The Keninah Concord ecosystem will also provide a dedicated DeFi charity wallet that will allow users to pay in a cryptocurrency of their choice. In addition, staking and yield farming options will also be provided to interested users in the future. Given its strong social use case and the effort to introduce transparency in an important sector, the KEN Token could potentially deliver huge returns in the future.
Interested users who purchase during the presale period will also gain attractive bonus offers. For payments in Bitcoin (BTC), a bonus of 11% will be credited to the users’ wallets. In addition, if a user spends $1000, a bonus of 30% will be credited into the wallet. There are many other bonuses up for grabs and it’s a great way to build up a healthy and balanced portfolio.
Cardano being accumulated by BSC Whales
As per WhaleStats, Cardano is the latest cryptocurrency that is being accumulated by BSC whales ahead of its upcoming Vasil fork event. The Cardano ecosystem is a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency project that is powered by the ADA Token. The Cardano network is the world’s first cryptocurrency project that has been built on the basis of academic research. It has shown great resilience to hacking attacks and the Cardano project is preferred by many developers. The ADA Token can also be considered along with KEN and MATIC for the long-term. The Vasil hard fork will help to improve the Cardano ecosystem experience for both users as well as developers in the long run.
Total addresses on Polygon witness an increase of 12%
Polygon was launched as a response to the ever-increasing fees on the Ethereum network. The MATIC Token powers the Polygon network which has been able to create a separate identity of its own attracting many developers. It is a proof-of-stake network and has recently seen an increase of 12% from the previous quarter in the number of unique addresses. It shows great adoption for the Polygon ecosystem. The total revenue for the Polygon ecosystem has reached $5.56M and the transactions conducted have climbed to 284M. The Polygon network looks poised for potentially great returns in the medium to long-term.
