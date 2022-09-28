Top 3 Ways to Not Get Rejected for Business Loans

Business loans can act as a lifeline for business operations when you seek expansion or capitalise on the market opportunity. The purpose of a business loan is to improve the availability of liquidity to finance the day-to-day business operations and expansion. Therefore, a business loan is advantageous for a booming business, and many financial lenders willingly offer business loans at competitive rates.
However, the approval of a business loan is based on various parameters. , There is always a chance of application rejection if the lender-specific parameters are not met. Nonetheless, let’s know some ways to avoid loan rejection.
Top 3 Ways to Avoid Business Loan Application Rejection
One of the effective ways to avoid business loan rejection is to conduct in-depth research about the reasons for rejection and ways to avoid them. This way, applicants will be well-prepared to make the next business loan application.
Here are some of the effective ways to prevent business loan rejections:
1. Plan healthy debt and improve cash flow
A logical way to plan healthy debt is to stop making unnecessary expenses. You need to evaluate all the debts that you have accumulated and organise them by considering monthly payments and interest rates. By collecting all the necessary data on debts, you must prioritise which debt needs to be managed first. Therefore, by paying off the outstanding loan, you can improve your debt-to-income ratio and boost your repayment capacity.
On the other hand, to improve the cash flow structure, you need to show a detailed picture of increased net income, reduced expenses and the like. For a business expansion loan, you need to prepare a projection of cash flow financial statements to show the impact the new loan will have on future income and expenses. In this regard, you can consult an efficient business advisor to make sure that the story of future growth is adequately represented in the financial projections that need to be chalked out.
2. Check lender’s criteria and complete documentation
Learning about the existing market conditions and their impact on business is crucial. Before applying for a business loan, it is essential to consider the lender’s perspective to have relevant information in hand. Moreover, by meeting the specified eligibility parameters, applicants can avoid rejection and negotiate with the lender for better rates. Besides, completing the documentation process efficiently will include borrower’s identification, verification of financial health, evidencing debt and improving loan security. If the applicant’s documents are authentic and can convince the lender about the purpose of loan borrowing, then there are less chances of loan application rejection.
3. Improve credit score
This is one of the crucial parameters checked by lenders before approving a business loan application. Borrowers with a decent CIBIL score and repayment history have better chances of loan approval. You have to strike a balance between secured and unsecured loans in your existing portfolio.
Moreover, timely bill payments and credit repayments are crucial. You must avoid making multiple loan applications at a time and close the accounts that are not required. If you face application rejection, do not apply for another lender immediately, as it will prove your desperation for funds.
Therefore, business loan application rejection can be avoided by customers once they consider several factors that lenders assess, Borrower can check CIBIL score free from any credit information company before applying for a loan . This is how they can prepare themselves in the best way for the next application.
Ways to Improve Business Loan Eligibility
Once the business owners learn about the potential reasons that why business loan application got rejected, here are some of the reasons how they can be better prepared to secure the deal:
● Effective debt management
A logical and effective way to improve loan approval chances is to reduce unnecessary expenses. Assess all the debts that you have accumulated and organise the debts by considering the interest rates and monthly payments. By organising data, you can set a preference about which debt needs to be managed first. Paying off the outstanding debt will improve the debt-to-income ratio, thereby improving your borrowing capacity.
● Adopt efficient tax strategy
Usually tax exemptions allow business owners to significantly reduce the overall tax burden and increase total income. Therefore, business owners can hire professionals to ensure effective tax planning for greater business profitability regarding tax return income.
Therefore, before making a business loan application, it is essential to understand how lenders think and identify any error in the business’s credit history. The businesses must have sufficient income to repay the loan with ease. Thus, business loan application rejection can be avoided by customers once they consider several factors that lenders assess. This is why they can prepare themselves in the best way for the next application.
Eligibility Criteria and Documentation of Business Loan
Here are some of the crucial business loan eligibility parameters that individuals need to meet beforehand to ensure a hassle-free loan approval:
● Applicants must be Indian residents and must maintain a CIBIL score of 685 or higher
● Must have a business vintage of at least 3 years
● One’s age should be within the bracket of 24-72 years
Apart from these, borrowers need to submit the following documents without fail:
● Proof of business ownership
● KYC and address proof
● Financial documents such as GST returns, bank account statements and more
However, if you are a sole proprietor, you need to submit registration documents, while partnership firms may be asked to submit a partnership agreement of their firm.
Application Process of Business Loans
Here are some of the simple steps to apply for a business loan:
Step 1: Visit the official website of your preferred lender and click on the application form.
Step 2: Input your name and mobile number and verify the OTP sent to your registered number
Step 3: Enter your basic personal and business details.
Step 4: Upload bank statement for the last 6 months.
Once submitting the application form, one of the loan representatives will connect with you to discuss further loan proceedings.
It is common for every business to struggle and maintain its stability in the market when the economic scenario witnesses a fall. Therefore, intending loan borrowers must follow the aforementioned ways to improve the application for business loan approval and move forward with detailed learning for the next loan application.