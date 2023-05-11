Top 5 Best Automation Testing Certification Training Institutes

The world of technology has evolved to include automation as a critical component. This development has created a growing demand for experts with the necessary skills in this area. To meet this need, many automation training centers have emerged, offering comprehensive instruction in automation testing, DevOps, Agile, and other related subjects. In this article, we will explore the top 5 training facilities for automation that provide thorough automation education. These institutes offer modern facilities, job-focused training, and certification to equip candidates with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the automation industry and secure real-world jobs.
If you're an engineering graduate or a recent graduate who didn't make it through your on-campus drive or someone looking for better career opportunities, you've come to the right place. This post aims to address all your queries by providing valuable information on how to improve your career prospects through the best automation training institutes.
Companies have revised their hiring criteria, and having a degree is no longer enough to secure a good job. In the past, having a master's or engineering degree was sufficient to land a job, but that's no longer the case. The more certificates you hold, the better your chances of finding a well-paying job. While having a strong educational foundation is still crucial, you must take extra precautions to avoid any pitfalls before starting your first job. We recommend enrolling in various training certification programs, such as advanced automation training, to increase your chances of success.
Here, are the top 5 best automation training institutes for comprehensive automation testing training:
1. StarAgile - To assist applicants in building a solid foundation in automated testing, StarAgile offers a well-versed training curriculum by professional trainers with decades of experience who offer practical instruction and mentoring. They also provide adaptable training choices, such as corporate, online, and classroom training, to meet the unique needs of applicants from various backgrounds and industries. Overall, StarAgile is a one-stop shop for thorough automation training that provides students with the abilities and information required to thrive in the sector.
One of the top 5 automation training facilities in India, StarAgile is committed to assisting students in finding real-world employment. Modern tools are available at the institute to help applicants understand concepts better. Additionally, their faculty offers an automation testing course that is focused on placement and helps applicants become ready for the job. The goal at StarAgile is to offer individuals training for the automation testing certification course with a 100% job guarantee*.
2. Simplilearn - Candidate learning is effortless because of Simplilearn's user-friendly learning management system. Their programmes are revised frequently to reflect the most recent developments in industry trends and practices. Additionally, they provide specialized student success team members and 24/7 support to resolve any questions and worries candidates may have while pursuing their education. Overall, Simplilearn is a trustworthy platform that provides top-notch automation training and aids applicants in establishing lucrative careers in the field.
3. Edureka - Edureka has a unique feature called "edureka live," where candidates can attend live sessions with industry experts and interact with them in real-time. Edureka's courses are tailored to meet the varied learning requirements of candidates, spanning from fundamental to advanced automation concepts. Additionally, the platform offers an extensive job assistance program that aids candidates with resume creation, interview coaching, and job recommendations, ensuring they are well-equipped to secure top-notch automation roles. In summary, Edureka is a trusted automation training platform that equips candidates with the requisite skills and expertise to thrive in their careers.
4. Intellipaat - Intellipaat offers a wide range of automation testing courses that cater to both beginners and experienced learners. Their courses cover various topics, including test automation frameworks, tools like Selenium and Appium, and programming languages such as Java and Python. These courses are developed and updated by industry experts to ensure they align with the latest trends and advancements in the field. To provide candidates with a seamless learning experience, Intellipaat offers very high-quality training and lifetime access to course materials, thus providing a risk-free learning environment. In general, Intellipaat is a trustworthy site for automation training that offers users the convenience and freedom to learn at their own pace.
5. Coursera - Top industry experts created a wide range of automated testing courses on Coursera that cover a variety of topics, from fundamental ideas to more complex ones. Candidates can learn at their own pace because their courses are handy and accessible from anywhere in the world. In addition, Coursera provides specializations in automated testing, which are made up of a number of courses that give applicants in-depth knowledge and proficiency in the area. Overall, Coursera is a dependable resource for automation training that equips applicants with the abilities and information needed to succeed in the workplace.
With this opportunity, candidates can improve their chances of being placed in renowned companies such as Accenture and TCS, among others. Don't waste your time waiting for your turn, instead take charge of your career and register for the training course to maximize your chances of getting hired by potential recruiters.
Conclusion
In conclusion, undergoing a certification course in Automation Testing is essential for candidates who wish to pursue a career in the automation industry. The top 5 best automation training institutes discussed in this article, namely StarAgile, Simplilearn, Edureka, Udemy, and Coursera, offer comprehensive training in automation testing, RPA, DevOps, and more, with real-world projects and job placement assistance. With their expert guidance and hands-on training, candidates can develop the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their automation careers.