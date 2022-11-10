Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Visit Japan
there are many Japanophiles, or people who just can’t get enough of Japan.
The country has so much to offer. It’s not just about the food or manga; it's also a hotspot when it comes down anime and video games,foodies, whiskey aficionados, manga fans, onsen lovers, cosplay enthusiasts.
For 3 years, many people were only able to experience Japan by watching an informative NHK World travel documentary or following our favorite Japan vloggers on YouTube and Twitch. NOTHING compares to actually being in Japan.
A person who loves travel might be interested in this article:
5 reasons why you should go visit japan right away
Japanese food culture
Japanese food is the best. Nothing can compare to it's deliciousness!
Sushi is a popular dish in most parts of the world, but it is unpopular in India. There are a few reasons for this. The first reason is that most Indians are not familiar with sushi. They do not know how to eat it or what ingredients are used in it. The second reason is that most Indians believe that sushi is unhealthy. They think that the raw fish in sushi is dangerous to eat. The third reason is that Indian cuisine offers many delicious and healthy dishes that compete with sushi.
Another popular Japanese dish is ramen.
Ramen is available in various types such as shoyu, salt, and miso ramen. There are also an endless variety of soup bases from chicken to seafood. This noodle soup has a fascinating history. Ramen was actually invented in China! The first ramen shop opened in 1910 in Tokyo. Since then, ramen has become a favorite comfort food for many people in Japan.
Japanese food curry rice is a popular dish that is enjoyed by many. The dish consists of rice, curry, and vegetables. Japanese curry rice is different from Indian curry rice. The former is a thick, hearty dish made with meat and vegetables, while the latter is a spicy, aromatic dish made with spices and herbs.
Traditional Japanese Culture & Crafts
Japan has a lot to offer when it comes traditional culture
Temple and shrines
There are many shrines and temples in Japan, each with their own unique history and story. Some shrines are dedicated to specific gods or goddesses, while others are devoted to more general purposes. Regardless of their purpose, all shrines and temples hold a special place in the hearts of those who visit them.
One temple in particular is said to be home to a powerful spirit that can grant wishes to those who pray hard enough. People from all over the world come to this temple in hopes of receiving their heart's desire.
Onsen
After visiting the shrines and temples, Why not try an onsen? The perfect way to relax after a day of walking. The onsen is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike. The natural hot springs are said to have healing properties, and people come from all over to soak in the mineral-rich waters.
to your heart’s content, why not try an onsen—the perfect way to relax after a day of walking.
tea ceremony
Tea ceremony is a time-honored tradition that has been practiced for centuries. It is a time to come together and share in the simple pleasure of tea. The ceremony is conducted with great care and precision, and each step is important in order to create the perfect cup of tea.
The atmosphere is calm and serene as the participants take their seats around the table. They carefully prepare their teapots and cups, adding just the right amount of water and tea leaves. As they wait for the water to heat up, they sit in silence, taking in the beauty of the moment. The first step is to rinse the teacups with hot water. This prepares them for receiving the brewed tea. Next, the teapot is warmed up with hot water to help release all of the flavors from the tea leaves.
Once everything is ready, it's time to pour! The host begins by pouring a small amount of tea into each cup.
Traditional Japanese Festivals
There is nothing quite like a traditional Japanese festival. The vibrant colors, the delicious food, and the lively music create a truly unique experience. Each festival has its own flavor, and visitors are sure to find something that appeals to them.
The Tokyo area’s most iconic matsuri include Sanja Matsuri in Asakusa and the enchanting Chichibu Yomatsuri in the winter.
The Sanja Festiva is an annual festival in the Asakusa district that usually takes place over the third full weekend in May. Nearly two million people visit Asakusa over the three days of the festival, making it one of Tokyo's most popular festivals. The Sanja Matsuri features about one hundred portable shrines (mikoshi) in which Shinto deities (kami) are symbolically placed into and paraded about the streets to bring good fortune to the local businesses and residents.
As the Sanja Matsuri kicks off, the streets of Tokyo are alive with excitement. Portable shrines (mikoshi) filled with Shinto deities (kami) are being carried about, and everyone is eager to receive their blessings.
For the entirety of the festival, Asakusa is packed with food stalls, festival games and revelers amid a lively atmosphere of Japanese drums and flutes.
.
With food stalls lining the streets selling everything from okonomiyaki to chocolate bananas, performances, processions, lanterns and mochi-throwing—there is no better way to get stuck into Japanese tradition. Held in the summer and often including fireworks displays they celebrate every aspect of Japanese life, from fertility to flowers to fabric dyeing, so take your pick and have fun!
Whether you're interested in experiencing traditional culture or simply want to enjoy some good food and fun, Japanese festivals are definitely worth checking out.
Weak Yen
The yen has lost about 20% of its value against the dollar this year, making hotels, meals and attractions very affordable for visitors with the US currency. the island nation is eager for an economic boost, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying he wants these inbound visitors to spend 5 trillion yen ($34.5 billion) annually.
quality cheap eats can be found everywhere. A well-made bowl of ramen starts at $5.20, and even refined versions with all the fixings top out at about $10.
Budget travelers who don’t mind sharing a bathroom can bunk in a capsule hotel in central Tokyo for as little as $21, less than half of the cheapest hostel-style options in New York City.
Omotenashi
Omotenashi is a Japanese word that has no direct translation into English. In essence, it is the concept of hospitality – going above and beyond to make guests feel welcome and comfortable.
In practice, this means taking care of every little detail, from preparing delicious meals to making sure the guest rooms are clean and comfortable. It’s a tradition that is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture, and one that visitors often appreciate immensely.
There are few things more rewarding than seeing the look of delight on a guest’s face when they experience omotenashi for the first time. It is a true testament to the skill and dedication of the host, and it is a tradition that will continue to be treasured for generations to come.
In recent years, Japan has stepped up its efforts to communicate overseas in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. One well-known example is what is known as Cool Japan. Japan has strengthened its overseas communications with the advent of new, inexpensive overseas press release services such as Global Release.
Tourism information about Japan is exploding around the world, especially in English-speaking countries.
now is the time! With the weakening of the yen and all of the amazing things to see and do in Japan, it’s a great time to visit. Not only are flights getting cheaper as demand for them decreases, but many hotels are offering discounts too. And don’t forget your camera – you’re going to want to capture all of those memories!
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.