Top 5 Supply Chain Management Certification in 2022

Supply chain management is a complex process that requires a lot of skills and experience across multiple domains. For example, a supply chain manager or professional must have a thorough understanding of the systems, processes, people, schedules, production, and partners involved in a supply chain, and this is often the tip of a much larger iceberg. This means that active and ambitious supply chain professionals must continually expand their knowledge of the trends, tools, and insights that affect the market.
With that in mind, our editors have put together some of the best online supply chain certification programs for you. This is a comprehensive program for professionals who wish to expand or perfect their supply chain management experience. In this article, we'll introduce you to five popular supply chain management certifications in 2022 that will help you sharpen your skills, differentiate yourself in your field, and further advance your career.
1.Global Certification Supply Chain Management Professional
Course Provider: ISEL Global
Earning a GCSCMP, Global Certification Supply Chain Management Professional makes you a recognized expert in supply chain strategies and management. This professional distinction sets you apart from your colleagues, proving your high level of knowledge and skills in the supply chain domain.
This ISEL GLOBAL GCSCMP, Supply Chain Management Certification seeks to equip current and budding supply chain managers with tools and concepts to manage and improve supply chains and put them on the path to operational excellence.
Benefits included in this certification are
● Building stronger supplier partnerships and networks
● Balancing supply and demand
● Improving business plans and operational strategies
● Anticipating transportation needs, planning day-to-day business operations
● Creating efficient inventory management, and eliminating nonconforming items
2. Certified Production and Inventory Management (CPIM)
Course Provider: ACSM
Certification in Production and Inventory Management program teaches students how to master the principles of production and inventory control while improving internal operations. Unlike some other certifications offered in the industry, the CPIM designation focuses primarily on the internal challenges a company may face, including materials management, planning, forecasting, and scheduling.
When they earn the CPIM, students will gain a solid understanding of the following five areas:
● Supply chain management basics
● Strategic resource management
● master resource planning
● Detailed schedule and planning
● Operation implementation and control
3. Master Track Supply Chain Excellence Certificate
Course Provider: Coursera
This online 'graduate level' certificate program is designed for experienced students who wish to learn the well-rounded skills needed to advance their careers and lead supply chain management operations. Covering the three key “streams” that are fundamental to supply chain excellence, this course is designed for secondary-level students with basic education or work experience in supply chains. This program uses real-world projects and simulated exercises developed by faculty in Rutgers University's Department of Supply Chain Management to teach students the fundamentals of supply chain management and success. Online courses typically require 6-8 hours of study per week and can be completed in as little as four months.
4. Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP)
Course Provider: Integrated Institute of Supply Chain Management (IISCM)
Before committing to professional certification, it's important to understand which areas of supply chain management you are dealing with. If you want to get the big picture first, then Ferrari, Boyle, and Sherman agree: The best certification is CSCP APICS. This gives you mastery of supply chain management best practices and sets you apart as an industry expert with specialized knowledge and high-level skills."
Boyle, who also attends CSCP APICS after working in supply chain management for decades, explains: “It teaches you to look at supply chains from a broad perspective; look at the relationship between planning, procurement, production and delivery and how the entire supply chain is integrated.”
5. SCPro Certification
Course Provider: Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)
The SCPro Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) certification is a three-level program that teaches students to optimize supply chains through the examination of real-world case studies. As they progress through each phase of the program, professionals will discover the eight learning blocks of the end-to-end supply chain and learn how to optimize each one.
3 levels of the SCPro program comprise of:
● First Level: Fundamentals of supply chain management
● Second Level: Analysis and implementation of supply chain challenges
● Third Level: Starting the supply chain transformation
One of the most exciting aspects of a career in logistics and supply chain management is the fast pace. Every day brings new challenges and opportunities, as well as new tools to improve tracking, analysis, forecasting, and more. By pursuing one of these supply chain certification online from one of the top 5 supply chain management institutions and maintaining the necessary hours of continuing education, you will stay abreast of all the exciting new developments in the field and be well equipped to take advantage of them.