Top 5 Websites to Buy Real Instagram Followers: A Comprehensive Review

Social media platforms such as Instagram have become essential marketing tools for businesses and individuals alike, with over 1 billion active users. Brands can use Instagram to connect with their audience and increase online visibility by having many followers. Unfortunately, building a following on Instagram takes time and effort; many people turn to services offering to sell Instagram followers instead.
Instagram following has become an increasingly popular way to boost your follower count and boost visibility quickly. In this article, we'll evaluate five websites from where you can buy Instagram followers and rank them based on features, pricing, and customer service.
ActiveIG.com
ActiveIG.com is a website from where you can buy Instagram followers, likes, and views for cash. They guarantee real and active followers as well as fast delivery of those followers. ActiveIG.com offers several packages for Instagram followers starting at $5 for 100 followers up to $200 for 10,000. Plus they have an impressive 30-day retention guarantee: if any followers unfollow within 30 days the website will replace them at no additional cost.
ActiveIG.com's website is user-friendly and the checkout process is straightforward. However, customer service could be improved as there is no phone number or live chat support provided; instead, visitors must use a contact form on the site for all inquiries.
ActiveIG.com is a reliable site for buying Instagram followers, offering competitive prices and an impressive retention guarantee. However, the lack of customer service options may prove disappointing to some customers.
Here are some of the key benefits offered by ActiveIG.com:
- Provides real and active followers
- Offers speedy delivery
- Provides several packages for Instagram followers starting at $2.89 for 100 followers up to $499.99 for 100,000 followers.
- Provides a retention guarantee, meaning if any followers unfollow within 30 days, the website will replace them at no extra cost.
- Offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email - offering 24/7 assistance to users alike
Qubeviews.com
Qubeviews is an excellent website to buy Instagram Followers, likes, and views at great prices. Their followers are of high-quality and you can choose from a range of packages ranging from $10 to several hundred dollars depending on the number of followers you need. Furthermore, Qubeviews boasts excellent customer service as well as offering a follower retention guarantee: if any of your followers unfollow you, Qubeviews will compensate with replacement without additional charges!
Here are some of the key features of Qubeviews.com:
- Delivers real and active followers
- Provides prompt delivery
- Offers various packages for Instagram followers starting at $2.50 for 100 followers up to $299 for 50,000.
- Provides a retention guarantee, meaning if any followers unfollow within 30 days, the website will replace them at no extra cost.
- Offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email with 24/7 availability
Buylikesservices.com is one of the premier websites for buying Instagram followers, likes and views for clients. Their business guarantees authentic followers within 24 hours of delivery - they even claim they offer guaranteed delivery within the first twenty-four hours! Unlike other sites, Buylikesservices.com prices are very reasonable: you can purchase one hundred followers for only five dollars.
Navigating through their website is a breeze, and you don't need to give any personal information in order to purchase Instagram followers. Unfortunately, they do not provide customer service or live chat support on their website; however, you can reach them via a contact form located within their site.
Buylikesservice.com offers competitive pricing and attractive package offers, making it a great option for those seeking budget-friendly services.
Here are some of the key features of Buylikesservices.com:
- Delivers real and active followers
- Provides speedy delivery
- Offers several packages for Instagram followers starting at $1.49 for 100 followers up to $299 for 50,000.
- Provides a retention guarantee, meaning if any followers opt out within 30 days, the website will replace them free of charge
WBIX.com
Next on our list is WBIX.com, an organization where you can buy Instagram likes, Followers and views at your fingertips. Their packages start from five dollars for hundred followers with Instant delivery included - regardless of price point! Like its peers above, WBIX also provides a followers retention guarantee which gives free followers if they unsubscribe or unfollow within thirty days after subscribing or following them for the first time.
Overall, reviews for their website have been favorable and people seem pleased with their services. Some key features include a live chat support system which makes contacting customer support effortless. One thing that may disappoint those seeking to buy thousands of followers or more is the price point - some might find it a bit prohibitive.
Here are some of the key features of WBIX.com:
- Provides real, active followers
- Delivers quickly
- Offers various packages for Instagram followers starting at $5 for 100 followers up to $400 for 50,000.
- Provides a 30-day retention guarantee, meaning if any followers unfollow within 30 days, the website will replace them at no cost.
- Offers phone support and live chat support services 24/7
Finally, Expressfollowers.com is one of the top five websites you should consider purchasing Instagram followers from. Like its peers, Expressfollowers offers authentic followers with active Instagram accounts for just three dollars or one thousand for one hundred fifty dollars - plus they provide a followers retention guarantee so you'll gain refills without extra charges. Plus their checkout process is effortless; you'll find it a breeze navigating their website.
Expressfollowers.com offers competitive prices and the best package deal, making them a business worth watching out for.
Here are some of the key features of ExpressFollowers.com:
- Delivers real and active followers
- Guarantees speedy delivery
- Provides several packages for Instagram followers starting at $3 for 100 followers up to $1,099 for 100,000 followers
- Provides a retention guarantee, meaning if any followers opt out within 30 days, the website will replace them at no extra cost.
- Offers 24/7 customer support via email and live chat sessions
Why Investing In Your Company's Instagram Account is a Good idea?
The way Instagram has reformed marketing on social media platforms is insane. Instagram has become a global platform for people to use their services. Many small-scale and large-scale businesses have taken Instagram as a platform to promote their business. All good content can be easily made viral, and more and more people can view it.
How will you grow your Instagram account? Buying Instagram followers likes, and views is an easy and quick way to increase your followers and engagement rates. With higher engagement rates, your profile can access many new achievements.
Investing in your Instagram account has many benefits for a more extended period.
- As many businesses take Instagram to promote their brand, the platform has become highly competitive. Using an Optimized service like buying Instagram followers, likes, and views gives you the upper hand and allows you to be ahead of the competition.
- Your account becomes much more visible. By visibility, we mean people can watch your content more frequently. This allows you to promote yourself on the platform more and increase your organic reach.
- With elevated visibility, people become more aware of your business, see more of your products and even learn about your social campaign.
- Investing in your business Instagram account has a great deal for your future. Instagram will help to gain more popularity for your business. Investing in your social media account also allows you to expand your business in different regions as more people can know more about you.
Conclusion
Buying Instagram followers is an effective way to boost your social media presence quickly, but making sure the website you select has real and active followers is essential. Our reviewed websites - ActiveIG.com, Qubeviews.com, Buylikesservices.com, WBIX.com and ExpressFollowers.com - all offer genuine followers with retention guarantees. When considering buying followers though it's essential to remember that having many followers doesn't guarantee engagement or success; quality content and engaging with your audience remain essential elements for building a successful presence on Instagram.